Chicago's Stylish Tea Studio Loft Blends Asian Elegance With Industrial Charm In The Heart Of Wicker Park
You already have plenty of reasons to visit Chicago — from iconic tourist attractions like Navy Pier and Wrigley Field to historic neighborhoods and Lake Michigan's beaches. But beyond the obvious, Chicago is full of under-the-radar finds, even for locals. Here's an Airbnb to bookmark for your next trip to the Windy City or an ultimate staycation: Tea Studio in Wicker Park Spring Factory. This one-of-a-kind rental is nestled off Division Street in the heart of Wicker Park in West Town and recognized as one of the best Airbnbs in Illinois by both Architectural Digest. The cozy one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft is perfect for relaxing, cooking a gourmet dinner, or enjoying an aesthetic environment in a classic Chicago neighborhood.
Set in a restored brick warehouse from the turn of the 20th century, the Tea Studio has worn many hats — from an illegal distillery during Prohibition to a spring manufacturing factory, and later, a whole-leaf tea business. Eventually converted into a loft apartment, the space now blends its layered history into what it calls an "Asian-industrial" design. The Tea Studio features classic warehouse elements — exposed brick, 14-foot ceilings, oak floors, and cast-iron hardware accents — paired with unique components such as support beams from a World's Fair and Asian-inspired décor.
The pièce de résistance might be the open-concept kitchen — modern, massive, and professionally equipped; it was placed second for contemporary design in the 2014 Signature Kitchen & Bath's annual awards. Original details sit alongside contemporary appliances, like a 10-foot long, six-burner Thermador gas range, double ovens, a large refrigerator, and professional-grade tea and coffee gear — from a pourover kettle to a Nespresso machine. Not only that, but hand-harvested oolong teas, rare, aged Pu-erhs, and fresh coffee beans are provided.
This rental gets rave reviews and is conveniently located
Another noteworthy feature you won't find in most short-term rentals: A full bar stocked with wine, beer, and distinctive whiskeys for crafting your own cocktails. The perks don't stop there: Two full bathrooms are outfitted in Spanish porcelain tile, glass-enclosed rain showers, and Japanese-style toilets with built-in bidets. The bedroom boasts heated floors — a luxury in the U.S. yet a signature in many Asian homes – and a Japanese-style soaking tub, plus a king bed with a feather topper. In the main common space, a Sonos sound bar connected to a 65-inch Samsung 4K flat-screen offers premium channels like Netflix and Prime Video. You'll control your own climate via a Nest thermostat, and have access to a high-efficiency washer and dryer. There's also a designated workspace with an overstuffed leather swivel chair, ideal for researching recipes to cook in that gorgeous kitchen.
Tea Studio has a nearly perfect 5-star rating across roughly 300 reviews. "The place was beautiful!! Exactly how the pictures look," one guest raved. "It's a really short walk to good restaurants and nightlife, and a quick stroll to the blue line subway. My only complaint is we wish we had more time to spend there." No surprise, it's often booked out in advance, and the listing requires a three-night minimum stay.
While you might not want to leave once you arrive, should you venture out, you'll find yourself in a walkable, culture-rich location, easily accessible and only about a 30-minute drive from Chicago-O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Wicker Park is one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago, known for its indie shops, lively eateries, vibrant art scene, and nightlife, just 2 miles down North Milwaukee Avenue from Logan Square — another vibrant, artsy hotspot ranked one of the world's trendiest neighborhoods.