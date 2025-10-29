Chicago's Stylish Tea Studio Loft Blends Asian Elegance With Industrial Charm In The Heart Of Wicker Park

You already have plenty of reasons to visit Chicago — from iconic tourist attractions like Navy Pier and Wrigley Field to historic neighborhoods and Lake Michigan's beaches. But beyond the obvious, Chicago is full of under-the-radar finds, even for locals. Here's an Airbnb to bookmark for your next trip to the Windy City or an ultimate staycation: Tea Studio in Wicker Park Spring Factory. This one-of-a-kind rental is nestled off Division Street in the heart of Wicker Park in West Town and recognized as one of the best Airbnbs in Illinois by both Architectural Digest. The cozy one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft is perfect for relaxing, cooking a gourmet dinner, or enjoying an aesthetic environment in a classic Chicago neighborhood.

Set in a restored brick warehouse from the turn of the 20th century, the Tea Studio has worn many hats — from an illegal distillery during Prohibition to a spring manufacturing factory, and later, a whole-leaf tea business. Eventually converted into a loft apartment, the space now blends its layered history into what it calls an "Asian-industrial" design. The Tea Studio features classic warehouse elements — exposed brick, 14-foot ceilings, oak floors, and cast-iron hardware accents — paired with unique components such as support beams from a World's Fair and Asian-inspired décor.

The pièce de résistance might be the open-concept kitchen — modern, massive, and professionally equipped; it was placed second for contemporary design in the 2014 Signature Kitchen & Bath's annual awards. Original details sit alongside contemporary appliances, like a 10-foot long, six-burner Thermador gas range, double ovens, a large refrigerator, and professional-grade tea and coffee gear — from a pourover kettle to a Nespresso machine. Not only that, but hand-harvested oolong teas, rare, aged Pu-erhs, and fresh coffee beans are provided.