Stay In Charming, Historic Maryland Inns Offering Modern Luxury And Easy Strolls To Annapolis' Waterfront

Annapolis is noted as one of America's prettiest cities thanks to its old-town Europe vibes. In many ways, the Maryland capital's downtown — which is easily navigable on foot — is a time capsule of the 18th century. Colorful, well-preserved buildings near the stunning waterfront are one of Downtown Annapolis' calling cards. Given its reputation for plunging visitors into colonial-era history, there's no more sensible place to stay in Annapolis than one of its storied inns.

It's possible to lay your head where countless important people have passed before you by booking a room in one of the Historic Inns of Annapolis. The trio of 18th-century domiciles were all built between 1727 and 1772, but don't expect musty or fusty. Each of the three, interconnected inns has been lovingly restored to a sleek, modern luxury that nonetheless keeps the historic character of the buildings intact.

The oldest of the inns is Governor Calvert House. It's located directly across the street from the Maryland State House, which made it a convenient home for colonial governors Charles and Benedict Calvert. According to Historic Inns of Annapolis, state legislators still often stay there when attending to their State House duties.