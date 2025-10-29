Stay In Charming, Historic Maryland Inns Offering Modern Luxury And Easy Strolls To Annapolis' Waterfront
Annapolis is noted as one of America's prettiest cities thanks to its old-town Europe vibes. In many ways, the Maryland capital's downtown — which is easily navigable on foot — is a time capsule of the 18th century. Colorful, well-preserved buildings near the stunning waterfront are one of Downtown Annapolis' calling cards. Given its reputation for plunging visitors into colonial-era history, there's no more sensible place to stay in Annapolis than one of its storied inns.
It's possible to lay your head where countless important people have passed before you by booking a room in one of the Historic Inns of Annapolis. The trio of 18th-century domiciles were all built between 1727 and 1772, but don't expect musty or fusty. Each of the three, interconnected inns has been lovingly restored to a sleek, modern luxury that nonetheless keeps the historic character of the buildings intact.
The oldest of the inns is Governor Calvert House. It's located directly across the street from the Maryland State House, which made it a convenient home for colonial governors Charles and Benedict Calvert. According to Historic Inns of Annapolis, state legislators still often stay there when attending to their State House duties.
Stay at an Historic Inn of Annapolis
How's this for keeping a building in the family name? Because both Robert Johnson's grandson and great-grandson were named for him, Robert Johnson House belonged to someone by that moniker for 135 years. Today, you don't need to be a Robert Johnson to stay there and enjoy its of-the-moment amenities like complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and updated en-suite bathrooms.
The Maryland Inn began life as a lot intended for the Drummer of the Town, sort of like a town crier, to make his announcements. But for more than 250 years now, the building has housed an inn. It was even the preferred lodging for congressmen when Annapolis was George Washington's capital city in 1783-1784. In fact, it's where the Treaty of Paris was ratified, which put an end to the Revolutionary War. If you stay at any of the inns, you can wet your whistle and grab a casual bite at the Drummer's Lot Pub, which pays tribute to the original Drummer of the Town.
Once you're feeling rested, the best way to spend your time in Annapolis is with an easy stroll to the waterfront. It's about a 10-minute constitutional, depending on precisely where you're headed on the water. After you've taken in the breezy boardwalk, stop for another helping of history at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. There you'll be rewarded with exhibits about both the human and natural histories of the Chesapeake Bay. Want to get on the water? Hop on the Wilma Lee, a skipjack built in 1940.
Taste history in Annapolis
Ready to head back to dry land? You're probably hungry for both nourishment and edification. Established in 1750, Middleton Tavern claims to have fed many founding fathers, including Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ben Franklin. The oldest continuously operating eatery in Maryland is almost as noteworthy for its steamed mussels, served in a white wine sauce with rosemary bread.
Nearby Reynolds Tavern began operating as a tavern in 1747, but it existed as a library in its more recent years before it became a place for food and drinks again in 2000. There are cozy suites available, as well the 1747 Pub, located in the stone-walled cellar. There's also a tea room, which serves fancy afternoon tea on three-tiered serving trays with a large selection of carefully steeped flavors that range from chocolate Earl Grey to the rosy blend used at Prince Harry's royal wedding.
Of course, Annapolis isn't the only charming city on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. It will likely be worth your time to also visit artsy Havre de Grace and enjoy some comfy camping at Elk Neck State Park. But when it comes to getting a dose of history with modern conveniences, a stay at one of the Historic Inns of Annapolis has unbeatable appeal.