Joshua Tree National Park's Backyard Is A Secret California Destination Resort With Surreal Scenery And Adventure

The resort is best known for its outdoor and adventure-focused setup. Guests can drive or walk to nearby trails, take guided rock climbing sessions, book into fitness classes, or explore scenic tracks. On-site, you'll find beautiful spaces for picnics, stargazing when the light fades, and enjoying small gatherings if you vacation with friends or family.

You'll find basic amenities at the resort, like BBQ areas, fire pits, and shaded seating – perfectly blending the desert experience with a bit of comfort and convenience. One of the resort's most popular features is its natural hot mineral pools. Fed from melted snow from Mt. San Gorgonio, the pools range in temperature from 115 to 146 degrees Fahrenheit. The mineral-rich waters are prized for their therapeutic benefits, helping to ease stress, sore muscles, arthritis, and back pain — ideal after a long day hiking the Joshua Tree trails.

Sky Valley isn't a luxury resort in the typical definition, but if you enjoy proximity to the outdoors and the well-being that it can provide, then it is a form of luxury. It works especially well for people looking to hike, climb, or simply spend time in the desert without the crowds of the main park areas. Its location makes it a quiet retreat at the end of a day of adventure. Sky Valley Resort provides those planning a trip to Joshua Tree with a practical, nature-focused experience with enough facilities to keep you feeling rested and looked after. From gorgeous sunset-viewing hiking spots like Ryan Mountain to soaking in the mineral pools, it feels like a hidden desert escape all to yourself.