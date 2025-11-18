This Underrated City In Illinois With Scenic Parks, Fishing, And Boating Is A Peaceful Lakeside Retreat

Illinois is full of underrated gems that offer exciting outdoor activities. You can visit the charming riverside city of Fulton for its Dutch architecture and old-school charm, or the suburb of Deerfield, just north of Chicago, which is a peaceful hub with parks and trails. However, the lakeside city of Danville, found on the eastern border of the state, should also be a top location on your Illinois travel list.

Its accessibility, lakeside appeal, and beautiful parks make it one of the best stops in the Prairie State for fishing, boating, hiking, and more. The city is situated 93 miles from Indianapolis and is only a little over two hours from Chicago. So, those looking for a quick weekend getaway can easily make their way to Danville from one of the area's larger urban hubs. Fun fact: Abraham Lincoln's presence is deeply felt in the city, as he visited Danville on and off over the course of 20 years and even practiced law there before becoming president.

Remnants of Lincoln's visits are everywhere, from the courthouse replica at the Vermilion County Museum to the Dr. William Fithian Home, a National Register landmark where Lincoln was a frequent guest and where he delivered a memorable Senate campaign speech in September 1858. For those who want to stay overnight in the city, there are plenty of accommodation options. There's The Yorkshire Bed and Breakfast, which has two elegantly furnished rooms in a historic home. Another great choice is the Has Bin Guest House. It offers a unique stay in a converted grain bin on a working farm, featuring cozy loft accommodations, homemade breakfasts, and sunset views.