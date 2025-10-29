Just Outside Houston Is An Affordable Texas City With A Fast-Growing Community And Boutique Shops
Texas is already the second-most populous state, and it had over half a million new residents arrive in 2024. There's no state income tax in Texas, so that's a big perk, but the overall low cost of living is definitely a motivating factor. Texas is home to Brownsville – the city with the lowest cost of living in America – but there are other affordable cities there, too. One of those is Pearland, where the cost of living is 4.2% lower than the U.S. average. Pearland is one of the fastest-growing communities near Houston and has seen continuous growth over the last several years. There are currently more than 133,000 people living within the city limits.
Pearland isn't just a great place to live — people love visiting, too. There are cute boutiques, a thriving arts and culture scene, and it's a great place for families. The area offers fun things to do such as searching for hidden geocaches or learning about the native plants and animals at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center. There's no charge to visit, and this Google reviewer really enjoyed it, sharing, "In this amazing location, you may witness nature at its finest. Really engaging and kid-friendly. There are spots to sit and observe the fauna and birds. It's like a fresh breath of air. My family and I had a great time. The employees are really kind and helpful. It's also free. You may also register for workshops. A visit is absolutely worthwhile."
Save money by shopping at Pearland's boutiques
Plan some time to visit Pearland's local shops while in town. The Pearland Town Center has several of the larger brands, such as Macy's, Dillard's, and Bath & Body Works. Pearland isn't just big chains, though. You can also find some unique local boutiques. Your Boutique Shop, Queen Bling Boutique, The B's Boutique, And a Little Hope Boutique, and Foxtail Boutique are great places to put on your list if you're looking for clothing, accessories, and gifts. You'll find plenty of places for retail therapy, and you may even be able to save a few bucks. On Visit Pearland's website, there's a Pearland Visitor Savings Pass you can sign up for that includes discounts from many of the local shops.
If you're turning your trip into a treasure hunt for the best antique shops and thrift stores, Pearland won't disappoint. The Cedar Chest of Pearland, BrowsAroun' Antiques, and Cole's Flea Market are a few places to check out when you visit. Journey to the Past is another local favorite that started as an antique shop, but it slowly morphed into one of the region's largest retail knife stores. One Google reviewer shared her experience and cool find there: "Great vintage/antique/knife store. The owner, Rafael, is super cool and knowledgeable! Left with the cutest metal duck figure. There's a lot to see without being overwhelming like a large antique mall. So stop for a quick look, you won't regret it!"
Artwork in Pearland and planning your visit
Art enthusiasts will love strolling through the town, as there's a variety of public art. You can take a self-guided mural tour around the area, but keep your eyes peeled for some other interesting artwork, too. As you're exploring Pearland, you'll be greeted by many creative versions of the region's prized fruit. Giant pear-shaped sculptures are positioned throughout the city — each bearing a unique design that's hand-painted by local artists. The PearScape Trail features 23 four-foot pears throughout the area. Like the murals, you'll earn points and prizes for checking them out (be sure to stop by the Visit Pearland office for more details).
Visiting the murals and sculptures is a fun way to celebrate the city's history. In the 1880s, a Polish nobleman came to the area. He loved the flowering pear trees so much that he started calling the area Pear Land. Since then, the town has fully embraced the moniker.
William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) is only about 20 minutes away from Pearland, but since Texas has more airports than any other state, there are other options to consider if you're trying to save money on flights. Houston has two commercial airports, so you can also look into flight options for George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), about 45 minutes away. Once you're in Pearland, you'll find a variety of hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott and Spark by Hilton. There are also options for those bringing an RV, including Pearwood RV Resort, Oakhollow RV Park, and Cullen RV Resort.