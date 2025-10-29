Just Outside Houston Is An Affordable Texas City With A Fast-Growing Community And Boutique Shops

Texas is already the second-most populous state, and it had over half a million new residents arrive in 2024. There's no state income tax in Texas, so that's a big perk, but the overall low cost of living is definitely a motivating factor. Texas is home to Brownsville – the city with the lowest cost of living in America – but there are other affordable cities there, too. One of those is Pearland, where the cost of living is 4.2% lower than the U.S. average. Pearland is one of the fastest-growing communities near Houston and has seen continuous growth over the last several years. There are currently more than 133,000 people living within the city limits.

Pearland isn't just a great place to live — people love visiting, too. There are cute boutiques, a thriving arts and culture scene, and it's a great place for families. The area offers fun things to do such as searching for hidden geocaches or learning about the native plants and animals at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center. There's no charge to visit, and this Google reviewer really enjoyed it, sharing, "In this amazing location, you may witness nature at its finest. Really engaging and kid-friendly. There are spots to sit and observe the fauna and birds. It's like a fresh breath of air. My family and I had a great time. The employees are really kind and helpful. It's also free. You may also register for workshops. A visit is absolutely worthwhile."