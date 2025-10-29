Between Austin And San Antonio Is A Trail Up This Breathtaking Texas Hill Country Landmark
Only 80 miles separates Austin and San Antonio, but you'll be surprised by how much there is to see and do within this short distance. You can find San Marcos, a riverside getaway perfect for foodies and free spirits, as well as Lockhart, an overlooked foodie city dubbed "Texas' BBQ Capital" for a very good reason. If you veer off the I-35 and venture into East Texas' stunning Hill Country to the small, artistic city of Wimberley, you can also discover one of the state's most prized natural landmarks with a rather charming name: Old Baldy.
Old Baldy sounds like the affectionate nickname you might give your beloved grandfather. In the case of Wimberley, it's the moniker given to a popular mountain that's become a local favorite for hiking, nature, and views. Located in Old Baldy Park about 2 miles from the center of town, the mountain's peak affords 360-degree vistas encompassing the city, its scenic waterways, and the sprawling Wimberley Valley. It's a popular spot any traveler to Wimberley should see and experience, as it's a great way to spend some time outside, get your heart rate going, and take in Texas' natural beauty.
You can park at Old Baldy Park right near the steps that lead up the mountain. It isn't a high peak, with about 218 steps leading from its base to its summit. In keeping with the pristine nature within the park, these steps are fashioned out of rocks. It takes about 30 minutes to walk up to the peak, and the trek is very manageable for most ages. You just need to be comfortable with going up and down stairs, which can quickly burn out your legs. There are some areas along the way that are flat and offer a spot to rest a moment if you need.
Planning your visit to Old Baldy in Texas
Old Baldy is less than a 10-minute drive from the center of Wimberley and is about one hour from either San Antonio or Austin. So it's a relatively straightforward day trip if you just want to come out for a hike in the morning or afternoon. Walking to the top won't take up an entire day, but there are plenty of other things to do while you're in the area. The Cypress Falls Swimming Hole is only a five-minute drive away and is perfect for cooling off after your walk. The cold, spring-fed water is very refreshing, while the tube and paddleboard rentals and the onsite dining cater to kids and adults.
If you visit Old Baldy on a Saturday, another great activity before or after your walk is the Wimberley Market Days. It's also only five minutes away and opens every Saturday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. (at time of writing). You can wander around for hours here, browsing the range of antiques and unique artistic products being sold by local vendors. It also has food stalls and live music at various times throughout the day. On any other day, you can simply check out the great array of artsy craft and gift shops around town.
When visiting Old Baldy, just remember that smoking and drinking alcohol aren't allowed. You also can't use a drone when you're in the park, including on the summit. This might mean missing out on capturing some cool footage, but it also preserves the tranquility for everyone else. At the time of writing, the park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset, and you can't stay overnight. If you are looking for somewhere to stay nearby, consider finding a room in nearby Bastrop, Texas' most historic small town that blends artsy charm with outdoor adventure.