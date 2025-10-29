Between Austin And San Antonio Is A Trail Up This Breathtaking Texas Hill Country Landmark

Only 80 miles separates Austin and San Antonio, but you'll be surprised by how much there is to see and do within this short distance. You can find San Marcos, a riverside getaway perfect for foodies and free spirits, as well as Lockhart, an overlooked foodie city dubbed "Texas' BBQ Capital" for a very good reason. If you veer off the I-35 and venture into East Texas' stunning Hill Country to the small, artistic city of Wimberley, you can also discover one of the state's most prized natural landmarks with a rather charming name: Old Baldy.

Old Baldy sounds like the affectionate nickname you might give your beloved grandfather. In the case of Wimberley, it's the moniker given to a popular mountain that's become a local favorite for hiking, nature, and views. Located in Old Baldy Park about 2 miles from the center of town, the mountain's peak affords 360-degree vistas encompassing the city, its scenic waterways, and the sprawling Wimberley Valley. It's a popular spot any traveler to Wimberley should see and experience, as it's a great way to spend some time outside, get your heart rate going, and take in Texas' natural beauty.

You can park at Old Baldy Park right near the steps that lead up the mountain. It isn't a high peak, with about 218 steps leading from its base to its summit. In keeping with the pristine nature within the park, these steps are fashioned out of rocks. It takes about 30 minutes to walk up to the peak, and the trek is very manageable for most ages. You just need to be comfortable with going up and down stairs, which can quickly burn out your legs. There are some areas along the way that are flat and offer a spot to rest a moment if you need.