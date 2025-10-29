Massachusetts' Underrated Town With A Nationally Recognized Apple Orchard Is A Fall Paradise Of Festive Fun

The United States is the third-largest producer of apples in the world. All 50 states grow the fruit, turning out a total of more than 255 million bushels of apples each year, and many orchards across the country welcome visitors to pick their own. Luckily, a panel of experts (and the public) has weighed in to create a list of the best options. The USA Today Readers' Choice Awards chose 10 destinations in the category of Best Apple Orchard (2025), including Red Apple Farm in the underrated town of Phillipston, Massachusetts.

The rural village, located about 70 miles northwest of Boston, isn't only notable for its apple orchards. Framed by wooded landscapes and old stone walls, Phillipston is quaint, with a historic center featuring 19th-century houses and a school. Phillipston also serves as a gateway to the pristine Quabbin Reservoir — a major supplier of unfiltered water to the surrounding area — with 181 miles of shoreline.

Stop by the Visitor Center (open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday) for more information on activities on and around the reservoir, including boat rentals. While you're in the area, you can continue exploring the state on the best road trip route in Massachusetts, passing stunning coastal scenes and quaint fishing villages.