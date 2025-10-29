Massachusetts' Underrated Town With A Nationally Recognized Apple Orchard Is A Fall Paradise Of Festive Fun
The United States is the third-largest producer of apples in the world. All 50 states grow the fruit, turning out a total of more than 255 million bushels of apples each year, and many orchards across the country welcome visitors to pick their own. Luckily, a panel of experts (and the public) has weighed in to create a list of the best options. The USA Today Readers' Choice Awards chose 10 destinations in the category of Best Apple Orchard (2025), including Red Apple Farm in the underrated town of Phillipston, Massachusetts.
The rural village, located about 70 miles northwest of Boston, isn't only notable for its apple orchards. Framed by wooded landscapes and old stone walls, Phillipston is quaint, with a historic center featuring 19th-century houses and a school. Phillipston also serves as a gateway to the pristine Quabbin Reservoir — a major supplier of unfiltered water to the surrounding area — with 181 miles of shoreline.
Stop by the Visitor Center (open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday) for more information on activities on and around the reservoir, including boat rentals. While you're in the area, you can continue exploring the state on the best road trip route in Massachusetts, passing stunning coastal scenes and quaint fishing villages.
Pick your own apples at Red Apple Farm
Just off the picturesque Route 2 and facing views of Wachusett Mountain, the town's main attraction, Red Apple Farm, sits at an elevation of 1,250 feet. It's been a dedicated apple farm since 1912, and the same family has run the place for four generations. With 50 apple varieties, house-crafted hard cider, regional delicacies, and seasonal festivals, the farm is a paradise of fall festivities. It's no surprise that Red Apple Farm is one of best places for apple picking on the East Coast, according to reviews.
Stop into Red Apple Farm's country store to pick up delicious apple cider donuts and homemade fudge, then head over to the Cidery to sample freshly made hard cider. The same cider flows freely at the Brew Barn Taproom & Restaurant, also on-site, serving craft beer and comfort food like fried pickles and pulled pork sandwiches. With cozy fireplaces and a rotating schedule of live music acts and events, it's reason enough to visit the farm. Red Apple Farm stays open year-round from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Plan a visit to rural Massachusetts
Now is a great time to plan a visit to Phillipston: According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Northern Massachusetts will see the most colorful fall foliage in mid- to late-October. Less than a two-hour drive from Boston, Phillipston is relatively easy to access and can be visited as a day trip. (If you're using public transportation, you'll need at least five hours for the one-way journey via bus and train.) October, and the rest of the fall, is also a perfect moment for apple picking and prime time for pumpkins, winter squash, popping corn, zinnias, Japanese lanterns, and more. The owners suggest calling ahead (978-249-6763) to find out about picking conditions and pricing on your desired date.
Though the farm's dining venues are your best bet in the area for food and drink, ice cream lovers shouldn't miss a stop at King Phillip Dairy Bar, a local institution with prizewinning vanilla, chocolate, and orange sherbet flavors. For those looking to stay overnight in the area, the Colonial Hotel in Gardner, Massachusetts, has modern rooms and an inviting oversized hot tub for guest use. It's about a 15-minute drive (on the road to Boston) from Red Apple Farm. Slightly further from the farm, but closer to Boston, Great Wolf Lodge is a family-friendly resort attached to an indoor water park.