The Best Road Trip Route In Massachusetts Passes Stunning Coastal Scenes And Quaint Fishing Villages

As a resident of Salem, Massachusetts myself (and yes, there is a better time to visit Witch City for all the fall fun without hectic crowds), it would take me all day to sing the praises of my state's North Shore. While Cape Cod is known simply as "the Cape" to locals, it's not the only cape that the Bay State has to offer. Cape Ann is Cape Cod's northern counterpart, and when it comes to classic New England coastal charm, it measures up to southern Massachusetts in every way.

It's impossible to escape that quintessential New England feel when it comes to visiting the four towns that make up Cape Ann: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Gloucester, Rockport, and Essex, the only one of the bunch that's technically located a bit inland. You can hit all four of these gems by driving the best road trip route in Massachusetts for classic coastal scenes and quaint fishing villages, and it will only take you about 40 miles to do it. Best of all, it all starts less than an hour north of Boston and Logan International Airport.

What you'll find in these vibrant coastal communities is nothing short of magic, and chief among the top attractions are beautiful nature reserves with unmatched views of dunes, bays, and open ocean. You can enjoy whale watching at the oldest port in the country, award-winning restaurants, and the birthplace of the fried clam. There is no shortage of shops, art galleries, and museums along this popular route, including the Cape Ann Museum, which features exhibitions that celebrate the area's maritime history. Finally, if you want to expand your imagination and pretend you've left the country, a medieval-style castle and a European-inspired estate provide an ultimate escape.