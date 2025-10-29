Virginia's Affordable Retirement Destination Is A Small Town With A Strong Community And Waterfront Campground
When you are looking for a good place to retire, there are a number of factors to keep in mind. The first is whether you will be able to afford living there, but you also want to consider the climate, the sense of community, the scenery, and things to do to stay active. If you plan to retire on the East Coast, there is a town in Virginia that has all those things – Horntown. With a population of less than 500 people, Horntown is definitely on the smaller side, but it's the perfect place for those looking for small town charm along with terrific amenities.
Home Stratosphere ranked Horntown among the best places to retire in Virginia due to a variety of reasons, chief among them its affordability. Coming in at number 15, Horntown garnered a whopping 96.92 retirement score. While the town didn't fare as strongly on indexes like walkability and urban amenities, its average median home price of $161,295 and its proximity to water resulted in its appearance on the list. On top of this, Horntown is also extremely well-connected and scenic.
Spend your golden years in scenic and small Horntown
Located on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Horntown is not lacking when it comes to incredible scenery. In fact, it is situated amidst beautiful green rolling hills on a peninsula between the Pocomoke Sound and the Chincoteague Bay (on the Atlantic side). This would be a terrific spot if you plan on buying a boat and spending time on the water fishing or simply enjoying the sunshine with friends and family.
However, even if you don't have a boat, you can enjoy the views by heading over to Chincoteague Island, one of the best uncrowded beach destinations on the East Coast. Or, if you intend to stay longer, head to the town's waterfront Chincoteague Bay Trails End Campground Resort. Outfitted with a swimming pool, as well as cabins, tent sites, and RV sites, this resort is a wonderful place to spend the weekend or even buy a permanent lot and make it your home.
Things to know before retiring in Horntown
There is no public transportation, so you will have to rely on getting around by car as the town is located in the hills with winding roads and is, as a result, not very walkable. Because of its size, it also lacks cultural events and nightlife. However, Horntown remains ideal for retirees who want to enjoy quieter days out in nature.
There are three hospitals nearby: Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, Atlantic Community Health Center, and Atlantic General Hospital. Chincoteague Island Community Health Center is located about 15 minutes from Horntown. It operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesdays when it closes at 8 p.m. It is closed on the weekends. Atlantic Community Health Center is within a 10-minute drive of Horntown. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and closes on the weekends. Atlantic General Hospital is open 24 hours a day and offers patients far more comprehensive services. Atlantic General Hospital is about 40 minutes away by car from Horntown.
In addition to the scenery, Horntown is also well connected. Within three hours from Washington D.C., out of state visitors can get to Horntown by landing in one of the capital's many airports (there are two other more affordable airport options near D.C. besides Washington Dulles International). Another option would be to fly into Richmond, Virginia, which is about three hours and 20 minutes away and is also home to The Garden Glow, an event that transforms the Maymont estate's Japanese garden into an illuminated color show.