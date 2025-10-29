Virginia's Affordable Retirement Destination Is A Small Town With A Strong Community And Waterfront Campground

There is no public transportation, so you will have to rely on getting around by car as the town is located in the hills with winding roads and is, as a result, not very walkable. Because of its size, it also lacks cultural events and nightlife. However, Horntown remains ideal for retirees who want to enjoy quieter days out in nature.

There are three hospitals nearby: Chincoteague Island Community Health Center, Atlantic Community Health Center, and Atlantic General Hospital. Chincoteague Island Community Health Center is located about 15 minutes from Horntown. It operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesdays when it closes at 8 p.m. It is closed on the weekends. Atlantic Community Health Center is within a 10-minute drive of Horntown. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and closes on the weekends. Atlantic General Hospital is open 24 hours a day and offers patients far more comprehensive services. Atlantic General Hospital is about 40 minutes away by car from Horntown.

In addition to the scenery, Horntown is also well connected. Within three hours from Washington D.C., out of state visitors can get to Horntown by landing in one of the capital's many airports (there are two other more affordable airport options near D.C. besides Washington Dulles International). Another option would be to fly into Richmond, Virginia, which is about three hours and 20 minutes away and is also home to The Garden Glow, an event that transforms the Maymont estate's Japanese garden into an illuminated color show.