Washington's Cascade Mountain Foothills Boast A Campground With Ethereal Views That Is One Of America's Favorites
The towering Cascade Mountains in Washington have some of the most impressive jagged, snow-capped peaks rising up to brush the clouds over the landscape of dark pines and blue water far below. If you're looking for a quiet, private place to relax in nature and appreciate this unique mountainous landscape in private, you're in luck. One of the highest-rated camping spots on Hipcamp in 2025 in the entire United States is The Landing at Index WA, a series of just six isolated little campsites hidden in the woods, along the banks of the deep blue Skykomish River, in the shadow of the Cascades.
Under two hours from the busy city center, you can trade Seattle skyline views for misty forests, rushing river rapids, and a backdrop of ancient stone rising high into the sky in Index, Washington. As you enter the little community, you'll have to cross an old, rusted suspension bridge, taking in startling views of the Cascades. This place was once home to miners, desperate to find gold in the surrounding forests. Today, its visitors aren't hoping to uncover precious metals. They're looking for adventure in its mountains. Whether you want to use your campsite as a home base before challenging yourself to scale Index's sheer cliffs with your friends or to find an antidote to loneliness by camping solo in the wild country, The Landing at Index WA might be the best place to begin.
Camping at The Landing at Index WA
Though it may be more popular after its recent recognition as both one of the best tent campsites in the U.S. and one of Hipcamp's 50 favorite places to camp in the nation in general, you won't have to worry about crowded campsites. The Landing at Index WA is a private, gated 16-acre tract of land right on the Skykomish River. Aside from the distant, lonely whistle of a train to remind you that civilization exists, chances are the only sounds you'll hear will be the wind in the trees and the river rushing over the rocks.
Each of the six campsites offers gorgeous views right outside your tent and direct access to the rocky riverbank. The priciest one costs $215 per night (at time of writing), and is also the smallest, allowing six people per booking. It is named Paddlers Cove, and it's a perfect, uncrowded Washington beach for romantic getaways. It's located right on the water in the ideal part of the river to swim in or take your boat out from. Just be aware that only adults are allowed here! The other five sites, however, are open to people of all ages (and dogs!) so that everyone gets to enjoy the sight of the mountains over the trees, and water so clear you can see the stones in the rocky riverbed. These spots only cost $148 and include up to eight campers, not including furry friends.
Seek out waterfalls while camping in Index
If you wanted to just relax by the river and take in the sights, you could absolutely have a fulfilling trip without going much beyond the outside of your tent. However, if you're in the mood for a picturesque forest trail near the Cascades ending at a waterfall, you have several to choose from. A little over 10 minutes from Index is Sunset Falls. Here, you can see the river turn frothy and white as it churns over a rocky outcropping and splashes down a short drop after less than 10 minutes of easy walking on the trail.
If you're looking for a little more of a challenge and a much longer trek, around 20 minutes from Index is Wallace Falls State Park, and the Wallace Falls via Woody Trail. This route takes most hikers less than 3.5 hours to see water winding its way down a mossy cliffside hidden between the pines. About 20 minutes from Index, you can also seek out the Bridal Veil Falls Trail. Expect to climb up staircases and navigate loose rocks on the way, but at the end, you'll be rewarded with the sight of water pouring down sheer stone. You can probably reach the falls within three hours, but consider extending your hike to include the brilliantly blue rippling Lake Serene before heading back to your campsite at The Landing at Index WA.