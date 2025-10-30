Samantha Brown Calls This Oregon Wine Region An Underrated Destination For Fall Color
It's no secret that Samantha Brown loves a good autumn getaway. On her website, the acclaimed travel TV show host and expert has a list of her top fall destinations, highlighting 13 locations across the U.S. with impressive displays of fall foliage. Many of the featured locations on the list are tucked on the East Coast of the United States, including Acadia National Park, a New England gem with autumn hues and harbor charm that's crowned as Brown's top fall destination.
However, hidden among the expected New England contenders is an underrated West Coast destination that fuses sip-worthy wineries, outdoor adventures, and breathtaking fall scenery. Nestled about an hour south of Portland, the Willamette Valley is Oregon's premier wine region that's comparable to California's Napa Valley. Brown praises Oregon's scenic beauty, citing the Willamette Valley as one of the state's "hidden" gems, whose sparkle is especially brilliant in the fall.
If you're traveling by plane, you can fly into Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most beautiful airports in America for architecture lovers, or land even closer at Salem-Willamette Valley Airport (SLE). From there, you'll be in the heart of the beloved wine region, and within arm's reach of its most scenic attractions. If you're hoping to catch the fall foliage at its peak, plan your visit between late October to early November.
Hiking trails and beverage tastings in the Willamette Valley
According to Samantha Brown, "The best way to enjoy [the Willamette Valley] during peak foliage is to mix in some hiking with wine tasting." She suggests a number of scenic spots for sipping in the best views along with a glass of vino, such as the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, whose 12 miles of hiking trails wind through woodland forests bursting with fall colors. After a crisp autumn hike, you can drive about 5 minutes to Tyee Wine Cellars, and reward yourself with a robust red or refreshing white.
Another spot Brown recommends is Pup Creek Falls. Located in the Clackamas River area, the cascading waterfall is accessible via a 7.8-mile out-and-back trail that passes under canopies of Douglas fir, cedar, and maple trees that boast vibrant hues in the autumn. Although the Willamette Valley vineyards are a bit further from this trek, Stone Circle Cider is only a 20-minute drive from the trailhead and is the perfect place to enjoy English-style ciders, ranging from sweet apple to semi-dry raspberry varieties.
Discover autumn foliage at Silver Falls State Park
A Willamette Valley spot that didn't get a nod from Samantha Brown — but definitely deserves one — is Silver Falls State Park. Oregon's largest state park that boasts majestic falls also highlights brilliant fall foliage. By late October, the leaves of the maple and alder trees lining the hiking trails of this 9,200-acre park, ablaze with vibrant reds, burnt oranges, golden yellows, and warm browns. Known as the "crown jewel" of the state's park system, one of the most beloved features of Silver Falls State Park is the Trail of Ten Falls, a 7.2-mile loop that traverses past ten waterfalls, four of which you can walk behind for a unique view of the forest through a cascading veil of water. Surrounded by towering trees and enchanting falls, it's the perfect place to bask in the beauty of the season.
After a long hike around the park, give your legs a rest by grabbing a locally-brewed pint at Silver Falls Brewery. Or, if you're in a vino state of mind, take a 20-minute drive to Paradis Vineyards. The family-owned winery is tucked into the Cascade Foothills of the Willamette Valley, lined with cypress trees and picturesque views. If you're staying the night, nestle in for a cabin retreat at Silver Creek Village. Located in the heart of Silver Falls State Park, its 13 cabins are tucked in a forested wonderland, offering close proximity to the Trail of Ten Falls trailhead and the South Falls Cafè.