Samantha Brown Calls This Oregon Wine Region An Underrated Destination For Fall Color

It's no secret that Samantha Brown loves a good autumn getaway. On her website, the acclaimed travel TV show host and expert has a list of her top fall destinations, highlighting 13 locations across the U.S. with impressive displays of fall foliage. Many of the featured locations on the list are tucked on the East Coast of the United States, including Acadia National Park, a New England gem with autumn hues and harbor charm that's crowned as Brown's top fall destination.

However, hidden among the expected New England contenders is an underrated West Coast destination that fuses sip-worthy wineries, outdoor adventures, and breathtaking fall scenery. Nestled about an hour south of Portland, the Willamette Valley is Oregon's premier wine region that's comparable to California's Napa Valley. Brown praises Oregon's scenic beauty, citing the Willamette Valley as one of the state's "hidden" gems, whose sparkle is especially brilliant in the fall.

If you're traveling by plane, you can fly into Portland International Airport (PDX), one of the most beautiful airports in America for architecture lovers, or land even closer at Salem-Willamette Valley Airport (SLE). From there, you'll be in the heart of the beloved wine region, and within arm's reach of its most scenic attractions. If you're hoping to catch the fall foliage at its peak, plan your visit between late October to early November.