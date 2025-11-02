New York's Quaint, Serene Town Tucked In The Adirondacks Offers Easy Access To Lake Champlain
Many travelers are familiar with the United States' five Great Lakes — Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The Great Lakes region is lined with beautiful beaches and pristine forests. But relatively far from the Midwest, tucked away between the Adirondack and Green Mountains in the Northeast, is Lake Champlain; a body of water sometimes referred to as the "sixth Great Lake." (The U.S. government briefly designated it as such, then quickly rescinded the distinction back in 1998.) The quaint town of Essex, New York, located on the lake's western shore, is a perfect jumping-off point to explore.
In terms of population, Essex is tiny. The U.S. Census Bureau (2023) estimates the town has just 700 residents. For visitors, the small-town atmosphere adds to the charm. The village's marina, houses, and restaurants are dwarfed by the Adirondacks that rise up behind it and by the immensity of the lake that stretches out before it. The spectacular natural setting, ideal for hiking, boating, and bird-watching, is an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors.
Discover the charm of Essex, New York
Essex is serene and walkable while featuring a handful of attractions. There's the waterfront Begg's Park with a grassy lawn, lake views, and a playground for kids. Around the bend is the Essex Marina where visitors can spot antique boats – not to be confused with the ferry dock just north of the park where you can catch a ferry across the lake to Charlotte, Vermont. (The scenic trip costs $5.50 per person each way or $12.25 for a vehicle and driver, and the cruise lasts about 25 minutes.) Charlotte, the little, lakeside town on the other side, is a hiking, fruit-picking, and antiquing haven just outside of Burlington.
Back in Essex, go for an easy 2.4-mile out-and-back hike on the Essex Gateway Trail. The path starts on the north side of the ferry dock, cutting through a working farm and offering beautiful views over Lake Champlain. On your return to town, have a cup of coffee or an ice cream cone at the Essex Ice Cream Café or enjoy happy hour drinks overlooking the water at the Old Dock House. The lake views are especially spectacular at sunset.
Plan your trip to the Adirondacks
Apart from Airbnb rentals, there's just one lodging option in town, but it's a great one. Essex Inn on the Adirondack Coast (rooms from $195 per night) is set in a landmark building that dates back to 1812, has cozy wood-lined rooms, an old-fashioned front porch, and fireplaces that keep the interiors warm in winter. The inn's elegant tavern and restaurant is open to the public, serving dinner year-round from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Essex is a two-hour drive north of Albany International Airport, but you'll want a car to explore the relatively remote region anyway. Another option is to take the ferry across Lake Champlain to Charlotte, then drive from there to Burlington International Airport. The trip takes about 50 minutes in total. If you have time for a quick detour between Charlotte and Burlington, consider a stop in Shelburne, a cute Vermont town mixing old-world allure with local character.