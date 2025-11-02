New York's Quaint, Serene Town Tucked In The Adirondacks Offers Easy Access To Lake Champlain

Many travelers are familiar with the United States' five Great Lakes — Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The Great Lakes region is lined with beautiful beaches and pristine forests. But relatively far from the Midwest, tucked away between the Adirondack and Green Mountains in the Northeast, is Lake Champlain; a body of water sometimes referred to as the "sixth Great Lake." (The U.S. government briefly designated it as such, then quickly rescinded the distinction back in 1998.) The quaint town of Essex, New York, located on the lake's western shore, is a perfect jumping-off point to explore.

In terms of population, Essex is tiny. The U.S. Census Bureau (2023) estimates the town has just 700 residents. For visitors, the small-town atmosphere adds to the charm. The village's marina, houses, and restaurants are dwarfed by the Adirondacks that rise up behind it and by the immensity of the lake that stretches out before it. The spectacular natural setting, ideal for hiking, boating, and bird-watching, is an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors.