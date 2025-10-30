Tucked Between New York City And Albany Is A Picturesque Village With A Lovely Walkable Downtown
New York is filled with so many charming destinations. It's no secret that along the Hudson there are a plethora of scenic spots like the historic Dutchess County, filled with county charms like serene hills and art trails. Situated about 58 miles from Albany International Airport, and 120 miles north of New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, is Tivoli. With a population of just under 900 people as of 2023, this Duchess County village was named after the delightful town in Italy of the same name (in Rome, to be exact). One of its previous mayors once remarked that they liked to "say Tivoli backwards" because it translates to "I-lov-it."
We've previously written about the village when we listed it on our overlooked spots that are the most beautiful in New York, and we've noted that Tivoli is particularly picturesque for its close proximity to the Hudson River and its offerings of scenic views of the Catskill Mountains. There's also the fact that it's loaded with 19th-century architecture, like its Victorian-style homes, as well as farmhouse-like properties.
Its downtown area is also extremely walkable and offers visitors places to visit, like Fortunes Ice Cream, a local favorite owned by Brian Ackley and Lisa Farjam, who moved to the village to make ice cream by using the local dairy and fruit. Their ice cream is all made in-house as they rotate flavors each season, with past delights including buttermilk peach sherbet, peanut butter chocolate, and lemon ricotta blueberry.
Shopping downtown and enjoying while in Tivoli
Nature lovers should rejoice when traveling here, as Tivoli Bays is a charming natural preserve situated along the Hudson River. Not only is it renowned for its abundant wildlife, which includes white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, but you'll also find tranquil wetlands and picturesque views of the Hudson River. The Tivoli Bays Trail is 3.7 miles in length and takes about 1.5 hours to complete. It's a great trek for hikers, bikers, and cross-country skiers. The river also provides a chance for some kayaking and canoeing.
While visiting Tivoli, don't skip its lovely downtown area, which is perfectly walkable as many of its shops and cafes are located near one another. Available Items is a charming shop selling home goods, everything from books and bird houses to pillows and chairs. Fabulous Yarn gives away what they offer right in their name. The store is ranked as the number one shop to visit by Tripadvisor, with affordable items for knitting and crocheting, as well as their must-see Wall of Yarn. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is a public space that serves as a space for artists to put on shows and other events that can be both educational and fun. The 153-acre site presents everything from arts exhibitions to ballet to classical music quartets, making it a perfect stop for the whole family.
We all want some more calm in our lives. The Hudson Valley has places like Dover Plains that offer serenity with small-town charm. In Tivoli, the Tea House Press is a perfect spot as it serves as both a tea garden and a venue putting on events like Sunday morning Zen, where visitors can meditate as well as sip some tea.
Where to eat and where to stay in Tivoli
Upstate New York is brimming with artsy places, the "painted village in the sky" that is Tannersville. The Hotel Tivoli is one of those must-visit destinations. The establishment was started by icons of the New York art world: Brice and Helen Marden. There are 11 rooms available to rent as well as a suite which features amenities including a private bath and complimentary breakfast served in the main dining room from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Here, you'll be surrounded by colors as artwork by the couple can be seen on the walls. Purple paint lines the floors and some of the stairs, and Midcentury Italian armchairs are located in the bar lounge. Inside the hotel is the Corner, a farm-to-table restaurant and bar serving up Mediterranean-style cuisine featuring locally-sourced ingredients. They offer up meals that include smash burgers, steak, salmon for dinner, and chickpea hummus and eggs for brunch.
If you're looking for another spot to grab dinner, then GioBatta Alimentari is an Italian restaurant offering up classic fare, including tagliatelle bolognese and Ravioli Ricotta, and serves up various kinds of beer, wine, and cocktails. For a great pastry, head to Tivoli Bread and Baking. This bakery offers up everything from sticky buns to muffins and lemon bars, as well as ham-and-cheese sandwiches and scones. In addition to their great offerings of treats, the bakery's warm and welcoming atmosphere adds to its charm. Reviewers on Yelp love their sausage rolls, with one writing that the food was made with "so much love and attention."