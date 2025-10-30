Tucked Between New York City And Albany Is A Picturesque Village With A Lovely Walkable Downtown

New York is filled with so many charming destinations. It's no secret that along the Hudson there are a plethora of scenic spots like the historic Dutchess County, filled with county charms like serene hills and art trails. Situated about 58 miles from Albany International Airport, and 120 miles north of New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, is Tivoli. With a population of just under 900 people as of 2023, this Duchess County village was named after the delightful town in Italy of the same name (in Rome, to be exact). One of its previous mayors once remarked that they liked to "say Tivoli backwards" because it translates to "I-lov-it."

We've previously written about the village when we listed it on our overlooked spots that are the most beautiful in New York, and we've noted that Tivoli is particularly picturesque for its close proximity to the Hudson River and its offerings of scenic views of the Catskill Mountains. There's also the fact that it's loaded with 19th-century architecture, like its Victorian-style homes, as well as farmhouse-like properties.

Its downtown area is also extremely walkable and offers visitors places to visit, like Fortunes Ice Cream, a local favorite owned by Brian Ackley and Lisa Farjam, who moved to the village to make ice cream by using the local dairy and fruit. Their ice cream is all made in-house as they rotate flavors each season, with past delights including buttermilk peach sherbet, peanut butter chocolate, and lemon ricotta blueberry.