One Of America's Cleanest Lakes Is Nestled Within Minnesota's Pristine Forest

Up in the wild woods of northern Minnesota, the rising sun reflects on the stunningly clear waters of a massive lake. Here, you can see an impressive eight feet down through the water to view fish darting below the surface. This is the picturesque Winnibigoshish Lake. Its name comes from an Ojibwe word that means something like dirty water, but don't be deceived. This lake may be one of the cleanest in the entire United States.

Winnibigoshish Lake is located in the Chippewa National Forest, which stretches for 1.6 million acres up to the Canadian border. When you hear the word forest, you might picture towering trunks and verdant canopies making the light along the trails dappled and green. You will certainly find plenty of scenes like this in a remarkable place like Chippewa, but the heart of the land here isn't the trees. It's the water. This is one of the wettest national forests in America. Some of the water from this wild landscape will rush all the way down the majestic Mississippi River, while some will flow out into the cold, clear Hudson Bay to reflect the Northern Lights. Still more will spread out into the wetlands, streams, and lakes within the forest. The largest lake, Winnibigoshish, is hidden deep in the center of this wild natural landscape.