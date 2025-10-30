Catalina Island's Most Romantic Spot Is A Tucked-Away California Cove With An Underwater Garden

Marooned about 22 miles off the southern California coast, Catalina Island is a breathtakingly beautiful destination known as America's Amalfi Coast. The 76-square-mile island is a geographical wonder with a mountainous, green interior where bison roam and a rugged coast carved out by crystalline coves. Today, nearly 90% of the island is protected by the Catalina Island Conservancy. Most of the action congregates around the harbor town of Avalon, an underrated beach town that is a beautiful escape from the crowds. Popularized by multimillionaire William Wrigley Jr. in the 1920s, Avalon beckoned Hollywood stars throughout the 20th century, from Marilyn Monroe, who lived on the island for six months, to Clark Gable.

Catalina Island also lures travelers for its astounding aquatic wonderland, hidden beneath the water's surface. In fact, Catalina Island is considered one of the best scuba destinations in America due to its lush kelp forests that teem with marine life, from tropical fish to eels and sharks. One of the island's most scenic spots is Lover's Cove, a sweeping cove adjacent to Avalon Harbor that is a state marine conservation area. While scuba diving is not allowed from the beach at Lover's Cove, you can still explore its watery depths by snorkeling or on a glass bottom boat tour. Back on land, a sidewalk runs parallel to Lover's Cove for a romantic sunset stroll away from the bustle of Avalon's harbor.

Catalina Island is easy to access from the mainland by ferry, which departs for Avalon from points in Long Beach, San Pedro, Dana Point, and Newport Beach, with a crossing time ranging from 60 to 90 minutes. While Santa Catalina is sunny and beautiful to visit year-round, it's also one of the best islands to visit in the fall with cooler temperatures and fewer visitors.