West Virginia's Adventure-Packed State Park Offers Canoeing, Water Sports, And Stunning Gorges

West Virginia proudly bears the descriptor "Wild and Wonderful" for a reason. Nestled deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, the state protects some of the most scenic natural wonders east of the Mississippi, arguably rivaling the dramatic landscapes further west. All across the state, outdoor adventurers can find a variety of amazing parks to immerse themselves in lush forests and other striking natural features. Even underrated West Virginia gems like Kumbrabow State Forest are mountainous havens with breathtaking views and trails. Yet the crown jewel of the West Virginia State Park System — and, possibly, the state's entire collection of public lands — could very well be the magnificent Babcock State Park. With outstanding natural scenery, photogenic historic landmarks, and plenty of opportunities for adventure, Babcock State Park is easily one of the most memorable outdoor attractions in West Virginia.

Babcock State Park is located in West Virginia's Fayette County. It's a convenient 90-minute drive from the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston and squarely in the heart of the state's deep Appalachian beauty. In terms of prime real estate, Babock State Park is just north of West Virginia's only national park, with which it shares the state's most famous natural wonder: the New River Gorge. And while this prestigious neighbor may overshadow a smaller state park at times, Babcock more than holds its own against even famed national parks when it comes to supreme beauty and outdoor recreation. All-in-all, Babcock State Park is a treasure trove of Instagram-worthy scenery, epic hikes, and outdoor adventures, all found in a relatively modest state park package.