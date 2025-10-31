California's 'City With Unlimited Possibilities' Is A Desert Gem With Trails, OHV Riding, And Hot Springs

Any visit to Adelanto should be centered around outdoor adventure. That's not to say you can't have fun in the city itself, but as it's still growing and lacking much of a discernible culture, you'd be better served in nearby Victorville for a few more creature comforts. Not far from there, you'll find the surreal abandoned site of America's first waterpark. It's worth a look for the photos alone.

The major draw for the area is the El Mirage OHV area. OHV (or ORV) means off-highway vehicle and can be translated as adrenaline-pumping fun. The El Mirage park itself is a 27,000-acre area, spanning the dried lake bed it gets its name from all the way to the Shadow Mountains. It draws enthusiasts of many vehicles, from four-wheelers and dune buggies all the way to land yachts and personal aircraft. If you already have your own equipment and can grab a day, multi-day, or week permit, the area is yours to play with. Don't operate any of these vehicles without at least some experience or someone on hand who can help you.

For those looking for two-footed fun, the Mojave River Forks Regional Park, located on the other side of Victorville, is full of excellent hiking trails. The Deep Creek Hot Springs Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the park. Although it's not technical and suitable for any experience level, it is a longer hike, clocking in at over 12 miles, so come prepared with plenty of water. The springs themselves are pleasant to relax in, but be careful not to submerge your head or drink from them, as many of the pools can be contaminated.