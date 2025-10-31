California's 'City With Unlimited Possibilities' Is A Desert Gem With Trails, OHV Riding, And Hot Springs
California is full of amazing cities, from famous destinations like Los Angeles and San Francisco to lesser-known spots like the underrated and super cultured city of Thousand Oaks, one of the greenest cities in the country. One town that you may not have heard of is Adelanto, California's "City with Unlimited Possibilities," a desert gem bursting with trails, OHV riding, and even hot springs.
Adelanto's relative anonymity isn't too surprising. Its history only stretches back as far as 1915, when an entrepreneur bought the land with hopes of building a planned community. His dream faltered, and growth was stagnant until the U.S. military built an airfield in the town. When the base closed in the early '90s, things looked grim, with the primary industry being the two penitentiaries within the city limits. The steady decline was reversed in 2015 when the town became one of the first cities to permit mass marijuana farming. Since then, it's become one of the country's fastest-growing cities.
While its tourism scene is still developing, a visit to Adelanto can still be epic, owing in no small part to its stunning location in the Mojave Desert. Use the town as a base to explore some desert trails, go off-roading, and see what all the fuss is about in this steadily growing city.
Have outdoor adventures in Adelanto
Any visit to Adelanto should be centered around outdoor adventure. That's not to say you can't have fun in the city itself, but as it's still growing and lacking much of a discernible culture, you'd be better served in nearby Victorville for a few more creature comforts. Not far from there, you'll find the surreal abandoned site of America's first waterpark. It's worth a look for the photos alone.
The major draw for the area is the El Mirage OHV area. OHV (or ORV) means off-highway vehicle and can be translated as adrenaline-pumping fun. The El Mirage park itself is a 27,000-acre area, spanning the dried lake bed it gets its name from all the way to the Shadow Mountains. It draws enthusiasts of many vehicles, from four-wheelers and dune buggies all the way to land yachts and personal aircraft. If you already have your own equipment and can grab a day, multi-day, or week permit, the area is yours to play with. Don't operate any of these vehicles without at least some experience or someone on hand who can help you.
For those looking for two-footed fun, the Mojave River Forks Regional Park, located on the other side of Victorville, is full of excellent hiking trails. The Deep Creek Hot Springs Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the park. Although it's not technical and suitable for any experience level, it is a longer hike, clocking in at over 12 miles, so come prepared with plenty of water. The springs themselves are pleasant to relax in, but be careful not to submerge your head or drink from them, as many of the pools can be contaminated.
How to get to Adelanto, California's desert gem
Don't get thrown off by the number of small airports and air strips located in and around Adelanto; they're all private or commercial facilities. The easiest way to get there and to enjoy your trip to the nearby parks is to drive. San Bernardino and Ontario Airports in Los Angeles are the closest options, while LAX will offer the most coverage for the rest of the country. From LAX, you'll be driving for almost two hours, depending on traffic, while the drive from Ontario and San Bernardino will both take around 50 minutes. On the drive in, swing by one of the most impressive rest stops in the country, Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch.
Adelanto itself is still low on accommodation options, but nearby Victorville has plenty of options at a number of different price points along its main strip. If you're heading out into the parks, there are different campsites that put you right in the heart of the action, but ensure you book in advance to avoid disappointment. Similar to the hotel situation, you'll need to head into Victorville to find a decent assortment of food or head back towards Los Angeles.