Oregon's Most Sublime Overnight Stay Is A Secret National Forest Lookout With Panoramic Mountain Views

There's a lot to love about visiting Oregon from north to south, across a vast landscape of forests, coastline, mountains, and green valleys. In Southern Oregon, the Umpqua National Forest stretches close to one million acres along the Cascade Mountain Range, across three counties. The forest is home to Oregon's prominent twin pinnacles, offering rock climbing and river views, and the Umpqua Hot Springs, a tranquil Oregon oasis and one of the most breathtaking natural hot springs in the Pacific Northwest. Hidden in its southwest corner stands Acker Rock Lookout, Oregon's most majestic overnight stay, which comes with panoramic mountain views.

Acker Rock Lookout sits 4,000 feet high along a cliff that overlooks the South Umpqua River Valley. The lookout was built in 1964 for use in fire detection for the Tiller Ranger District, and had to be positioned in its location by helicopter. It still serves as one of only two lookouts (the other being Pickett Butte) that remain in place for the district during the summer months. Spectacular views are available from every angle along the Rogue-Umpqua Divide, including mountain ranges on the Willamette, Rogue, and Umpqua Rivers, provided the clouds cooperate for a clear view. To get here, you'll need to climb a moderately steep 0.4-mile trail and trudge up a set of stairs, along with whatever you can carry yourself to spend a night or more in the remote wilderness. To access the Acker Rock Trailhead from its closest town of Canyonville, Oregon, you'll want to follow detailed directions along forest service roads from the National Forest website, and a high clearance vehicle is suggested. The lookout is usually available for booking and public access from August 1st to November 15th, as winter conditions from wind and snow can be too harsh.