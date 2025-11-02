The Best Camping In Michigan's Mitten Is A Lakefront Sand Dune Wilderness With Alluring Beauty

Michigan's Upper Peninsula usually gets all the attention when it comes to the state's pristine outdoor destinations. However, the more populous and accessible Lower Peninsula — also known as the "Mitten" — is far from devoid of gorgeous settings of its own. Stops like the scenic tip-of-the-mitten village of Northport, Michigan are rich in both small-town charms and scenic hiking trails, not to mention sublime wine countries. Further west, along the Lower Peninsula's Lake Michigan shoreline, the underrated Nordhouse Dunes is a truly unforgettable spectacle, drawing water, sand, and forest together in one of the most beautiful scenes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula.

Nordhouse Dunes and its surrounding wilderness area are among the most remote and wild public lands in Michigan's Mitten, offering the kind of pristine solitude that you'd expect to only find in the Upper Peninsula. Like a few other, more famous parks along the Great Lakes, Nordhouse preserves a rich collection of prominent dunes rising over the blue waters of the shore. Nordhouse Dunes, however, offers an equally rich network of forests and thriving wildlife communities that provide the perfect escape from the stresses of the modern world. And with a cozy canopy of trees, the gentle rhythm of the waves, and natural alcoves, Nordhouse Dunes offers some truly idyllic overnight camping opportunities.