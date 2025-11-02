The Best Camping In Michigan's Mitten Is A Lakefront Sand Dune Wilderness With Alluring Beauty
Michigan's Upper Peninsula usually gets all the attention when it comes to the state's pristine outdoor destinations. However, the more populous and accessible Lower Peninsula — also known as the "Mitten" — is far from devoid of gorgeous settings of its own. Stops like the scenic tip-of-the-mitten village of Northport, Michigan are rich in both small-town charms and scenic hiking trails, not to mention sublime wine countries. Further west, along the Lower Peninsula's Lake Michigan shoreline, the underrated Nordhouse Dunes is a truly unforgettable spectacle, drawing water, sand, and forest together in one of the most beautiful scenes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula.
Nordhouse Dunes and its surrounding wilderness area are among the most remote and wild public lands in Michigan's Mitten, offering the kind of pristine solitude that you'd expect to only find in the Upper Peninsula. Like a few other, more famous parks along the Great Lakes, Nordhouse preserves a rich collection of prominent dunes rising over the blue waters of the shore. Nordhouse Dunes, however, offers an equally rich network of forests and thriving wildlife communities that provide the perfect escape from the stresses of the modern world. And with a cozy canopy of trees, the gentle rhythm of the waves, and natural alcoves, Nordhouse Dunes offers some truly idyllic overnight camping opportunities.
Where to camp and hike in Nordhouse Dunes
What makes Nordhouse Dunes such an amazing camping destination is its extraordinary blend of unique features and ancient beauty. The dunes are located within Michigan's much larger Huron-Manistee National Forest. Though it's less than a two-hour drive north of Grand Rapids, this particular stretch of Lake Michigan's eastern shoreline feels like it's thousands of miles from civilization. As a designated wilderness area, Nordhouse Dunes protects around 3,500 acres of tranquil waterways, wetlands, and mixed hardwood forests, which are poised to become old-growth forests in time. Campers can spend days wandering through the area's alluring community of maples, oaks, pines, and hemlock trees, before discovering a hidden inland lake or rich wetland habitat tucked away in the forest. This distinct and protected ecosystem is a haven for numerous plant and animal species, including an extensive family of birds that makes Nordhouse Dunes one of Michigan's premier spots for birdwatching.
Still, the main attraction of Nordhouse Dunes is, of course, the dunes. Rising to heights of 140 feet, the Nordhouse Dunes were formed thousands of years ago, a legacy of past ice ages. The Great Lakes (and Lake Michigan in particular) aren't strangers to eye-catching dune formations. Elsewhere in Michigan, you have the famed Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and its scenic beaches. Nordhouse Dunes, though, stands out for its wild feel and the complex ecosystems thriving below.
Sleep near a heavenly beach at Nordhouse Dunes
Being so undeveloped, Nordhouse Dunes offers superb opportunities for backcountry camping. The natural grottos between the dunes make ideal spots for makeshift campsites, or even hammocks if you're in the mood. This option is great for serious backpackers who want to experience the dunes landscape at its most primal. (Do note that backcountry camping and campfires are prohibited within 400 feet of Lake Michigan.) If you're looking for a less primitive, but still authentic, camping experience near Nordhouse Dunes, the neighboring Lake Michigan Recreation Area has 99 single-family campsites and three group campsites spread out across four loop trails. These campgrounds feature flush and vault toilets, picnic tables, playgrounds, grills, scenic overlooks, and beach access. The Lake Michigan Recreation Area is one of two access points to the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area, alongside the day-use Nurnberg Trailhead to the south. Backcountry camping at Nordhouse itself is free, though parking at the Lake Michigan Recreation Area costs $5 per day or $15 for seven days.
Regardless of where you end up camping, your days will be packed with some of the best hikes in Michigan's Mitten. Nordhouse Dunes has several pristine trails covering the area's complex geology and ecosystem. The Nordhouse Dunes Loop, for example, is a magnificent 5.7-mile circular route that combines all of the park's best features (including the namesake dunes) in one exhilarating hike. If you don't want to go full wilderness, the nearby town of Manistee is a cozy and scenic community perched on Lake Michigan's shoreline. Manistee County also has plenty of great lodging options, if you want to keep your Nordhouse Dunes visit day-use only.