Texas' Friendly City Near Fort Worth Is Brimming With Shops, Restaurants, And Small-Town Charm
Texas is known for many things, including its amazing barbecue, distinct accent and attire, and, of course, its world-famous cowboys. What many people don't know about the Lone Star State, however, usually has to do with the many wonderful places that exist in the southern state, like Surfside Beach on Follett's Island, which is one of Texas' most beautiful family-friendly beaches located in a vibrant coastal city. Or Guadalupe Mountains National Park, which houses Texas' tallest mountain and, with it, access to an awe-inspiring hike. Willow Park is another community in Texas that not many people may have heard of, and it is full of great dining, endless shopping, and lovely charm.
Incorperated in 1963, Willow Park belongs to Texas' fast-growing Parker County and has a population of roughly 5,500 people, the majority of whom are in their late 40s and early 50s. Although it has a rural feel to it, the city is home to some excellent schools and is, as a result, one of the best places to own a home and raise a family in the entire state. Located a short 30-minute drive from Fort Worth, Willow Park boasts a household income that is much higher than the national average.
Get a taste of local flavors in Willow Park, Texas
Given the fact that several major Texas cities have earned their first-ever Michelin stars, it should be no surprise to anyone that even comparatively smaller cities like Willow Park pack a flavorful punch when it comes to serving up tasty dishes. Drake's Yoke is a Willow Park mainstay delivering on its promise of providing the very best of southern cooking to the area's locals. The restaurant – open every day of the week except Mondays – features a well-lit, industrial ambiance that is suitable for any occasion. Their menu showcases items such as grilled salmon, blackened redfish, fried shrimp, burnt ends, and smoked wings, among many other items. One happy reviewer on Google said of the restaurant, "Really enjoyed this restaurant. Second time here and the food and service has been impeccable each time. The atmosphere reminds you of the Texas Country and oil field settings. Very relaxing."
Sunny Street Cafe is another terrific spot if you're in the mood for some excellent breakfast or lunch and a cup of great coffee. The café — open every day from the wee hours of the morning up until 2:30 p.m. — is a family-run operation that focuses on one thing and one thing only: cooking classic, no-nonsense dishes that remain timeless and tasty. Their breakfast menu includes items such as pancakes, cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, and eggs made to order, among other things, while their lunch menu features favorites like wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and salads. If it's a no-frills, cozy dining setting you're after, Sunny Street Cafe is the place you ought to be. One reviewer on TripAdvisor noted, "Always yummy! They seat you quickly and keep your coffee full. Gluten free options are available. I love the loaded hash browns."
Making the most of Willow Park's small-town charm
From plentiful shopping to family-friendly parks, Willow Park has everything you'd expect in a small town packed with delightful charm. The Shops at Willow Park is home to retail options like Lucchese and the Western Charm Boutique. Originally from Texas, Lucchese Boots is a brand that specializes in producing the highest-quality boots for its customers using the very best craftsmanship available in the industry. If you're looking for a pair for yourself or looking to gift a special someone boots you know they're going to love, Lucchese — open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and then from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays — is where you want to be shopping. Another shop also inspired by the Texan lifestyle trend is the Western Charm Boutique. Open every day of the week except Sundays, The Western Charm Boutique is a store focused on filling the market gap that exists in high-quality, stylish, Western-inspired clothing and apparel.
If you're looking to take a break from all the amazing restaurants and trendy shopping spots, spend some time outdoors at King's Gate Road Park. Opened in 2021, the park comes packed with multi-use trails that can be used for walking, running, or mountain biking, and plenty of green space for kids to enjoy a kickabout of soccer, or for you to just sit around, unwind, and relax. As one reviewer on Google put it, "It is perfect for a variety of activities, including soccer, baseball, t-ball, and playground games. The park also has a natural gorge with several bridges, which makes for a beautiful and scenic backdrop."