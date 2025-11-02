Hidden In Central Illinois Is A State Forest With Wildly Unique Environments Ideal For Hiking And Camping

There's more to Illinois than Chicago. In fact, the Prairie State has lots to offer visitors beyond the Windy City. One of the best ways to explore it all is on this underrated Midwest road trip. Along the way, one detour you shouldn't miss to experience the great outdoors is Sand Ridge State Forest in Central Illinois.

Sand Ridge is the largest state forest in Illinois, encompassing 7,550 acres. It's a diverse environment of native oak-hickory, grasslands, pines, and even sand prairies. You can also see prickly pear cactus, a plant that thrives in an arid climate — Sand Ridge is a habitat for unique flora in the Midwest. The forest is located about 45 minutes away from Peoria, which was ranked as one of America's best places to live. Springfield, a fun stop on Route 66, is also close by — the airport in Springfield is about an hour's drive from Sand Ridge State Forest, if you choose to fly into Springfield. The forest is located in a rural area, so you'll want your own car to get around here.