Hidden In Central Illinois Is A State Forest With Wildly Unique Environments Ideal For Hiking And Camping
There's more to Illinois than Chicago. In fact, the Prairie State has lots to offer visitors beyond the Windy City. One of the best ways to explore it all is on this underrated Midwest road trip. Along the way, one detour you shouldn't miss to experience the great outdoors is Sand Ridge State Forest in Central Illinois.
Sand Ridge is the largest state forest in Illinois, encompassing 7,550 acres. It's a diverse environment of native oak-hickory, grasslands, pines, and even sand prairies. You can also see prickly pear cactus, a plant that thrives in an arid climate — Sand Ridge is a habitat for unique flora in the Midwest. The forest is located about 45 minutes away from Peoria, which was ranked as one of America's best places to live. Springfield, a fun stop on Route 66, is also close by — the airport in Springfield is about an hour's drive from Sand Ridge State Forest, if you choose to fly into Springfield. The forest is located in a rural area, so you'll want your own car to get around here.
Enjoy camping, hiking, and more in Sand Ridge State Forest
Sand Ridge State Forest is best known for hiking and camping. There are 55 miles of marked trails here, with walks ranging in distance from 1.25 to nearly 15 miles. The Green Loop is an easy 1.75-mile trail — keep your eyes peeled for cacti here as you walk. The Orange Trail is a 5-mile loop through sandy forest and grasslands; at 14.8 miles, the Yellow Trail is the longest trail in the state forest, although AllTrails users report lots of ticks on this path. Other popular activities here include hunting, such as deer and turkey, and snowmobiling in the winter months.
There are several campgrounds at Sand Ridge State Forest, so it's a perfect destination for an overnight in the great outdoors. Pine Campground has 27 sites with basic facilities like pit toilets, water, and fire pads; Horseman's Park Campground is suitable for equestrian camping while Oak Campground is for organized group camping . There are also 12 back-country campsites in the park. You should reserve your campsite in advance, which includes back-country campers.