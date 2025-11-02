2025's Best Country For Expats Is A Central American Gem With Beautiful Beaches And Affordable Living

More Americans are moving abroad than ever, with numbers of expatriates renouncing their citizenship or permanent residency rising over 102% in early 2025 compared to the end of 2024, according to the U.S. Federal Register. And this year, expats have their sights set on one beautiful Central American destination. With its dreamy beaches and affordable cost of living, Panama is an unbeatable choice for anyone hoping to join the estimated 5.5 million Americans who already live abroad.

According to an InterNations report released earlier this year, it's actually the best country for expats in 2025 — the second year in a row topping the list. The survey evaluated over 50 different factors that impact expats, such as quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, general happiness, and other expat essentials, and assessed responses from over 10,000 people living across the world. With Panama ranking high across the board, it's no surprise why 94% of expats surveyed living there reported that they're happy.