Texas' Charming Little City Near The Gulf Coast Boasts Cajun Charm, Fresh Seafood, And Friendly Events

Nestled in Jefferson County and less than two hours from Houston by car is Groves, Texas, an often-overlooked coastal city brimming with authentic flair and small-town charm. The town was established on a pecan grove and is even competing for the Guinness World Record for the largest pecan statue (it's nearly 18 feet tall!). In addition to its quirky charm, the city takes its Cajun food seriously and holds fun festivals and events that rival its big-city neighbors. While Houston is America's unexpected second Sin City, Groves still offers plenty of flavor.

What truly sets Groves apart is its seamless blend of hospitality and Cajun kick, a cultural edge shaped by its proximity to the Louisiana border. While major Texas hubs often lean into BBQ and Tex-Mex, Groves celebrates gumbo and crawfish boils in local eateries and festivals. This mix gives the city a distinct appeal for travelers seeking both regional cuisine and community warmth without the huge numbers you'll find in tourist hotspots. With a population of around 17,000, Groves feels like a friendly coastal pocket where seafood, Cajun heritage, and neighborhood spirit rule.