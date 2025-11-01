Texas' Charming Little City Near The Gulf Coast Boasts Cajun Charm, Fresh Seafood, And Friendly Events
Nestled in Jefferson County and less than two hours from Houston by car is Groves, Texas, an often-overlooked coastal city brimming with authentic flair and small-town charm. The town was established on a pecan grove and is even competing for the Guinness World Record for the largest pecan statue (it's nearly 18 feet tall!). In addition to its quirky charm, the city takes its Cajun food seriously and holds fun festivals and events that rival its big-city neighbors. While Houston is America's unexpected second Sin City, Groves still offers plenty of flavor.
What truly sets Groves apart is its seamless blend of hospitality and Cajun kick, a cultural edge shaped by its proximity to the Louisiana border. While major Texas hubs often lean into BBQ and Tex-Mex, Groves celebrates gumbo and crawfish boils in local eateries and festivals. This mix gives the city a distinct appeal for travelers seeking both regional cuisine and community warmth without the huge numbers you'll find in tourist hotspots. With a population of around 17,000, Groves feels like a friendly coastal pocket where seafood, Cajun heritage, and neighborhood spirit rule.
Cajun cuisine in Groves, Texas
Seafood lovers flock to Groves for its vibrant Cajun food offerings. A standout meal choice is Larry & Rita's. With more than 1,000 reviews on Google, the spot serves up some Tex-Mex dishes (a range of tamales, enchiladas, birria, etc.), and even one of their quesadillas has a Cajun twist with the option to add shrimp or boudin (the sausage is a traditional Cajun staple). Other dishes include an appetizer like boudin balls or the bayou basket, french fries slathered in crawfish queso. Of course gumbo and etoufee are on the menu, and for those new to the region, the pistolettes shouldn't be missed. The deep-fried bread is stuffed with crawfish, providing the perfect intro to Cajun cuisine. But the food isn't the only draw. Reviewers frequently remark on the great live zydeco music, a staple in southern Louisiana culture that features diverse instruments like fiddles, accordions, and guitars.
It's not hard to find Cajun cuisine year-round in Groves, Texas, but in the spring, you can head to Port Arthur for the annual Cajun Heritage Festival. Though it's not technically in Groves, the "Cajun Capital of Texas," is well worth the 15-minute drive. The festival's highlights are the music and Cajun food, and there's even a crawfish racing contest. The annual event perfectly showcases the mashup of Louisiana and south Texas cultures and cuisines.
Year-round events and festivals in Groves, Texas
More than just a destination for those indulging in Cajun cuisines, Groves has a full calendar of events ideal for visitors of all ages. The Groves Pecan Festival is a major draw and super family-friendly. The October event includes food, of course, like gumbo, boudin, and pistolettes, but you'll also find classic carnival rides and the food to match. Think the typical freshly squeezed lemonade, funnel cake, and deep-fried eats. Also, the nearby Port Neches RiverFest, beginning at the end of April, has the same carnival vibes, with a complete offering of BBQ cookoffs, car shows, and even treasure hunts.
Whether you're solo, with family, or among friends, Groves offers a warm, memorable taste of Texas — rich with seafood, celebration, and cultural roots. With Groves being 100 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, you can certainly rent a car and venture to Groves for the day or a little longer, if you want to take a slower pace and get everything in. Much like nearby Galveston, Texas' bustling Gulf Coast barrier island, Grove's mix of delicious seafood and fun activities prove there's really no wrong way to go.