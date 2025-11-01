Between DC And Pittsburgh Is A West Virginia State Park Where You Can Bike, Fish, And Enjoy A Spa Day
When you spend time in West Virginia's parks, it's easy to see why John Denver called the state "Almost Heaven" (and why Mountain State residents have claimed the phrase as an unofficial anthem). The six national park sites, 36 state parks, and nine state forests here encompass a variety of landscapes, like the lake views of Stonewall Resort State Park and the breathtaking cliffside scenery along one of the state's most famous trails.
Among these incredible outdoor destinations is Cacapon Resort State Park, a natural sanctuary covering more than 6,000 acres in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle. It opened to the public in 1937, not long after Camp Prince was established at Droop Mountain (the region's first state park). Cacapon added the "resort" to its name in 1974 with the opening of the Robert Trent Jones golf course. In 2021, it got another upgrade with the new North Lodge and renovations to the original 1950s lodge the following year.
Cacapon Resort State Park is between three major hubs. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C., or Baltimore and roughly three hours southeast of Pittsburgh. It's also within easy reach of several historic sites. Most notably, it's about 50 miles west of Harpers Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history and the site of abolitionist John Brown's raid. This makes Cacapon an easy addition to a West Virginia tour, but there's also plenty to fill an entire vacation right in the park.
Explore the outdoors at Cacapon Resort State Park
Cacapon Resort State Park is brimming with outdoor adventures. It all starts with 23 miles of hiking trails that range from easy to moderate in difficulty. The easiest route is the 1-mile Piney Ridge Trail, which you can pick up across the street from the lodge. For a more extensive hike, the 5-mile Central Trail starts at the Batt Picnic Area and passes by sights like the Bear Den Rocks. The Ziler Trail is the steepest hike, taking you up to the top of Cacapon Mountain, where an observation deck lets you see four states at once (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia). Many of the park's paths, including the figure-eight Rock & Roll Trail, are also great for mountain biking. Meanwhile, others are used for guided horseback rides when the stables are open (from June through October).
There are two lakes within Cacapon Resort State Park, both of which are stocked with trout and home to bass, bluegill, and catfish. The larger Cacapon Resort State Park Lake also has a swimming beach and boat dock, both of which are open Tuesdays through Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
While there is no public hunting inside the state park, you can practice your shooting at their Wobble Clay Range. The range is open year-round, and it's only $15 for 25 clay targets if you bring your own gun and shells (or $35 to use the park's equipment). You can also do a different kind of shooting at the par 72 championship golf course or 18-hole disc golf course, which starts at the Piney Ridge Loop Trail just north of the Lodge.
Find spots to stay and relax around Cacapon State Park
There's a luxurious side to this West Virginia destination that really earns it the label of a resort park. The North Lodge overlooks the golf course and has a range of on-site amenities. The Prospects Restaurant is the main on-site dining option, with a full menu of upscale American cuisine served daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can also grab a drink and some quick bites at the Legacy Lounge, or hit up Getty's Grill in the Golf Pro Shop for snacks and sandwiches.
The North Lodge is also home to the Healing Waters Spa, which offers a menu of facials, body wraps, manicures, and massages, including targeted treatments for golfers and hikers. For more therapeutic relaxation, head to nearby Berkeley Springs, an artsy small town known for its healing thermal springs. Called America's first spa, Berkeley Springs' mineral-rich waters have rejuvenated visitors for more than 8,000 years. The first official health resort was founded here in the 1770s and was visited by Founding Fathers like George Washington. A replica of his rustic tub is displayed at Berkeley Springs State Park, where modern visitors can immerse themselves in the mineral water of their historic Bathhouse Spa year-round. There are over 50 different spa treatments available across Berkeley Springs, ranging from Roman Baths to a Himalayan salt cave.
The lodge isn't the only place to stay at Cacapon State Resort Park, either. For a more rustic retreat, you can rent one of their cabins (which all have electricity and running water, so you won't feel completely off the grid). Guests can still stay at the original lodge, now called the Old Inn, which combines modern comforts like Wi-Fi and cable TV with a colonial feel.