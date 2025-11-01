Between DC And Pittsburgh Is A West Virginia State Park Where You Can Bike, Fish, And Enjoy A Spa Day

When you spend time in West Virginia's parks, it's easy to see why John Denver called the state "Almost Heaven" (and why Mountain State residents have claimed the phrase as an unofficial anthem). The six national park sites, 36 state parks, and nine state forests here encompass a variety of landscapes, like the lake views of Stonewall Resort State Park and the breathtaking cliffside scenery along one of the state's most famous trails.

Among these incredible outdoor destinations is Cacapon Resort State Park, a natural sanctuary covering more than 6,000 acres in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle. It opened to the public in 1937, not long after Camp Prince was established at Droop Mountain (the region's first state park). Cacapon added the "resort" to its name in 1974 with the opening of the Robert Trent Jones golf course. In 2021, it got another upgrade with the new North Lodge and renovations to the original 1950s lodge the following year.

Cacapon Resort State Park is between three major hubs. You'll find it about a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C., or Baltimore and roughly three hours southeast of Pittsburgh. It's also within easy reach of several historic sites. Most notably, it's about 50 miles west of Harpers Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history and the site of abolitionist John Brown's raid. This makes Cacapon an easy addition to a West Virginia tour, but there's also plenty to fill an entire vacation right in the park.