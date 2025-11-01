A Historic Northern California Hidden Gem In Mendocino County Offers Secluded Beaches With Virtually No Crowds

From the New England-style coastal town of Mendocino to the hidden wine region of Anderson Valley, Mendocino County in Northern California has a wealth of beautiful off-the-beaten-path destinations. If you're really looking for a truly remote getaway in Mendocino County, plan a trip to Sinkyone Wilderness State Park in the King Range mountains. This craggy, windswept region has black sand beaches and challenging trails along steep bluffs and through forests. It's a place where you're likely to have some Type 2 fun, where it's hard in the moment but worth going through the challenge. You will experience some incredible coastal views and definitely a sense of accomplishment for exploring a part of the world that few people have experienced.

Sinkyone Wilderness State Park is a part of the Lost Coast, a stretch of Northern California coastline that got its name because it was considered too rugged to continue building California's Highway 1. The park itself got its name from the indigenous people who had settlements in the area before European colonization. The area was logged in the late 1800s, and there were even some rail lines through the region to transport timber, but it's now returned to wilderness.

The highlights of this 7,770 acre park are along the water's edge. Usal Beach at the southern end of Sinkyone Wilderness State Park is two miles of black sand. At low tide, you can get to the waterfall at the north end of the beach. You might even see Roosevelt elk on the beach. There's primitive camping here; be prepared to pack in everything you need and pack out all your trash.