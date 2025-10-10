California's Funky Little Artsy Town Is A Charming Getaway Surrounded By Redwoods, Local Shops, And Parks

Along US-101, one of the most breathtaking coastal routes on the West Coast, Garberville is the perfect place to pull off and nestle in for an overnight stay. Take a leisurely stroll along Redwood Drive, where you can rub elbows with the locals and explore a treasure trove of shops and beloved eateries like Eel River Cafe. Greeting hungry travelers with a retro neon sign, checkered floors, and quirky cow trinkets decorating the shelves behind its classic breakfast counter, the local favorite is a must-stop for homemade diner fare. The café has been faithfully serving the community for decades, making it a prime spot to chat with the regulars and bask in the small-town atmosphere.

After you've had your fill of grub and gab, dive into the local lore at The Legend of Bigfoot. The funky roadside attraction is a wonderland of wood-carved statues, Bigfoot souvenirs, and locally-made treasures housed in a family-owned gift shop situated on a forest-lined hillside. Be sure to snap a selfie with the Bigfoot statue, a life-sized ode to the mythical icon of the Pacific Northwest. Another roadside attraction to visit in town is the One Log House. Creatively carved from an ancient redwood, the giant hollowed-out log is home to a gift shop and a café that serves delicious deli sandwiches, pastries, and espresso drinks.

If you're looking to extend your stay, Garberville offers a few cozy lodging options perfect for a restful night. The Benbow Historic Inn, just a short drive south, provides elegant accommodations in a charming Tudor-style lodge overlooking the Eel River. For something more budget-friendly and centrally located, the Humboldt Redwoods Inn offers simple, comfortable rooms right in town. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest major airport is California Redwood Coast–Humboldt County Airport, which is a 1.5-hour drive away from Garberville.