California's Funky Little Artsy Town Is A Charming Getaway Surrounded By Redwoods, Local Shops, And Parks
Northern California is positively brimming with enchanting small-town destinations. From artsy little towns lined with redwoods and shops like Fort Bragg, to coastal gems with walkable streets and historic Victorian architecture like Eureka, there are plenty of places to choose from that offer a serene and scenic escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Situated about 70 miles southeast of Eureka, Garberville is a peaceful town that's bursting with artsy charm and natural beauty.
Framed by picturesque hills blanketed in redwoods, Eureka is a small town that flourishes in its tight-knit community. It welcomes visitors with its cute shops, quirky roadside attractions, and local hospitality. Nestled at the gateway to the Avenue of Giants, Garberville is a day-trip away from a wonderland of redwood adventures. Meanwhile, its local parks offer a quiet, outdoor retreat within the town's beautiful borders. If you're craving a Northern California getaway without the crowds, Garberville is a delightfully funky Golden State gem that's begging to be discovered.
Embrace small-town charm in Garberville, California
Along US-101, one of the most breathtaking coastal routes on the West Coast, Garberville is the perfect place to pull off and nestle in for an overnight stay. Take a leisurely stroll along Redwood Drive, where you can rub elbows with the locals and explore a treasure trove of shops and beloved eateries like Eel River Cafe. Greeting hungry travelers with a retro neon sign, checkered floors, and quirky cow trinkets decorating the shelves behind its classic breakfast counter, the local favorite is a must-stop for homemade diner fare. The café has been faithfully serving the community for decades, making it a prime spot to chat with the regulars and bask in the small-town atmosphere.
After you've had your fill of grub and gab, dive into the local lore at The Legend of Bigfoot. The funky roadside attraction is a wonderland of wood-carved statues, Bigfoot souvenirs, and locally-made treasures housed in a family-owned gift shop situated on a forest-lined hillside. Be sure to snap a selfie with the Bigfoot statue, a life-sized ode to the mythical icon of the Pacific Northwest. Another roadside attraction to visit in town is the One Log House. Creatively carved from an ancient redwood, the giant hollowed-out log is home to a gift shop and a café that serves delicious deli sandwiches, pastries, and espresso drinks.
If you're looking to extend your stay, Garberville offers a few cozy lodging options perfect for a restful night. The Benbow Historic Inn, just a short drive south, provides elegant accommodations in a charming Tudor-style lodge overlooking the Eel River. For something more budget-friendly and centrally located, the Humboldt Redwoods Inn offers simple, comfortable rooms right in town. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest major airport is California Redwood Coast–Humboldt County Airport, which is a 1.5-hour drive away from Garberville.
California's Garberville is a gateway to redwood adventures
In Garberville, you're perfectly positioned for outdoor adventures amidst the towering redwoods of Northern California. To embark on California's kitschy road trip through a living redwood giant, make your way south to the Drive-Thru Tree Park in Leggett. For $15, you can drive through the base of the famous Chandelier Tree, whose massive trunk has been hollowed out to make way for cars (at time of writing). Head north, and you can explore Humboldt Redwoods State Park, which is a top-rated, lush paradise of towering trees. Hike among the giants and tilt your head back to admire the world's 4th tallest tree, the Stratosphere Giant Tree, which stands over 370 feet high.
Humboldt Redwoods State Park spans 53,000 acres, so if you're looking for an outdoor adventure on a smaller scale, head to Richardson Grove State Park in Garberville. Comprising 1,800 idyllic acres, the local park is lined with lush coastal redwoods. Bisected by the Eel River, it's the perfect place to take a refreshing dip in the summer or go fishing for salmon in the winter. There are three campgrounds tucked into the park — Madrone, Huckleberry, and Oak Flat — offering a scenic stay surrounded by old-growth trees. Located 2 miles south of Garberville, you can also pitch a tent at the beautiful Benbow State Recreational Area, whose campgrounds are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The day-use area is open year-round, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, swimming, and picnicking during the warmer months.