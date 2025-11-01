Maine's Top-Secret Island Offers Trails As Lovely As Acadia And Rocky Coastal Elegance Without The Lines

The top-secret island of Great Wass offers lovely hiking trails that rival Acadia, Maine's unique national park with postcard-worthy scenery, but without the crowds or lines. Great Wass Island is the largest of 43 islands in the Great Wass Archipelago. Its rocky coastal beauty and unique ecosystem make it a hidden treasure that's best enjoyed now before more people become aware of its many charms.

At 5 miles long and 1.5 miles wide, the island is home to a 1,576-acre preserve and one of the largest stands of coastal jack pine trees in the state. Acquired by The Nature Conservancy in 1978, the preserve features exposed granite bedrock and several types of rare forest woodlands and bogs. Gulf of Maine and Bay of Fundy waters meet offshore to provide an oceanic climate that supports the rare plant life, including beach head iris, marsh felwort, and bird's-eye primrose. There are even several bald eagle nests perched along the island's shores.

Great Wass Island enjoys a privileged location near the rocky shores and serene swims of Roque Bluffs State Park, and it's close to several stops on Maine's fun craft beer trail. For those cruising up the Maine coast, this makes the island an ideal stop, especially for those who appreciate what might be its biggest appeal: amazing hiking trails.