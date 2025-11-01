Maine's Top-Secret Island Offers Trails As Lovely As Acadia And Rocky Coastal Elegance Without The Lines
The top-secret island of Great Wass offers lovely hiking trails that rival Acadia, Maine's unique national park with postcard-worthy scenery, but without the crowds or lines. Great Wass Island is the largest of 43 islands in the Great Wass Archipelago. Its rocky coastal beauty and unique ecosystem make it a hidden treasure that's best enjoyed now before more people become aware of its many charms.
At 5 miles long and 1.5 miles wide, the island is home to a 1,576-acre preserve and one of the largest stands of coastal jack pine trees in the state. Acquired by The Nature Conservancy in 1978, the preserve features exposed granite bedrock and several types of rare forest woodlands and bogs. Gulf of Maine and Bay of Fundy waters meet offshore to provide an oceanic climate that supports the rare plant life, including beach head iris, marsh felwort, and bird's-eye primrose. There are even several bald eagle nests perched along the island's shores.
Great Wass Island enjoys a privileged location near the rocky shores and serene swims of Roque Bluffs State Park, and it's close to several stops on Maine's fun craft beer trail. For those cruising up the Maine coast, this makes the island an ideal stop, especially for those who appreciate what might be its biggest appeal: amazing hiking trails.
The best hiking trails on Great Wass Island
This island has three exceptional hiking trails that rival the beauty of Acadia, Maine's most famous park, with a unique blend of wooded bogs and dramatic pink-granite coastline. A good trail for novice hikers is Little Cape Point, a 3.2-mile trek out and back, with mossy pine forest, bog bridges, and coastal views at Little Cape Point and Cape Cove. For a more rugged coastal experience, step up your game and tackle the 4.8-mile Mud Hole Trail, also a round-trip trek. Named after a secluded cove, this trail rewards the extra work with ocean panoramas, pink cliffs, and views of several other islands in the archipelago. This adventure is particularly impressive in the fall when all the colors start to change.
The ultimate Great Wass adventure, however, involves combining the two paths into the Little Cape Point and Mud Hole Trail Loop. This trek clocks in at about 4.5 miles, so it's slightly shorter in distance than Mud Hole alone, but the terrain is more challenging and requires scrambling over some rocky sections. Hike at low tide, and be sure to download a map in case you lose the trail. All these caveats aside, the combo trail pays off with stunning coastal and forest landscapes. It also offers a chance to spot seals basking or even migrating whales offshore.
How to arrive to Great Wass Island
Great Wass Island is a great option for a day trip, especially if you're visiting several spots in the area. A bridge connects it with Beals Island, home to the town that officially claims it, and another bridge connects Beals to the coastal town of Jonesport. If you're cruising along the coast on U.S. Route 1, head toward the water on the V-shaped Maine State Route 187, which connects with Route 1 on each end. Yes, this is the same Route 1 that connects all the way down to Key West, Florida, if you're in the mood for a very long road trip. Those wishing to stay locally will likely need to stay in Jonesport or in a home rental.
The closest commercial airport is the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB), which services Cape Air flights from Massachusetts as well as a variety of private plane operators. While relatively close to Great Wass Island, the airport is very close to Acadia National Park and Ellsworth, a picturesque city with a charming downtown, adding more adventure options for a stay in this part of Downeast Maine. If you're not served by the limited options of Bar Harbor Airport, you'll need to look inland about 85 miles for several additional flight options at Bangor International Airport (BGR) or drive up from Portland.