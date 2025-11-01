The Oregon Coast's Quirky Creative Communities Are An Easy Art-Filled Road Trip From Portland

Oregon is full of scenic drives, including coastal food trails that brim with seafood markets, berries, and farm-to-fork eateries. For art enthusiasts, the Oregon Coast Public Art Trail runs along the Pacific, showcasing more than 800 public works. The route stretches over 360 miles and connects more than 30 arts-oriented towns and tiny coastal villages. Take a rest stop to admire abstract sculptures, vibrant murals, carvings made from tree stumps, and upcycled art made from trash washed ashore.

The idea for the trail was developed by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association in 2018, with local artists and communities continuing to add new works along the coast. The project was first envisioned in 2013, when tourism leaders realized that pieces of public art already dotted the coastline. Today, each of these art-driven communities is distinct in its own right. From old logging towns that host chainsaw-sculpting championships to fishing communities, each destination's history and its shared coastal heritage have shaped the art you see on the trail today.

To get started on your art-fueled road trip, fly into Portland International Airport and rent a car. From there, it's a two-hour drive to Astoria. Once you reach the coast, follow Highway 101, which goes the entire length of the state. The trip can be enjoyed year-round, but if you are on a budget and want to skip the crowds, consider visiting in spring and early fall.