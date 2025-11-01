The Oregon Coast's Quirky Creative Communities Are An Easy Art-Filled Road Trip From Portland
Oregon is full of scenic drives, including coastal food trails that brim with seafood markets, berries, and farm-to-fork eateries. For art enthusiasts, the Oregon Coast Public Art Trail runs along the Pacific, showcasing more than 800 public works. The route stretches over 360 miles and connects more than 30 arts-oriented towns and tiny coastal villages. Take a rest stop to admire abstract sculptures, vibrant murals, carvings made from tree stumps, and upcycled art made from trash washed ashore.
The idea for the trail was developed by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association in 2018, with local artists and communities continuing to add new works along the coast. The project was first envisioned in 2013, when tourism leaders realized that pieces of public art already dotted the coastline. Today, each of these art-driven communities is distinct in its own right. From old logging towns that host chainsaw-sculpting championships to fishing communities, each destination's history and its shared coastal heritage have shaped the art you see on the trail today.
To get started on your art-fueled road trip, fly into Portland International Airport and rent a car. From there, it's a two-hour drive to Astoria. Once you reach the coast, follow Highway 101, which goes the entire length of the state. The trip can be enjoyed year-round, but if you are on a budget and want to skip the crowds, consider visiting in spring and early fall.
Discover Oregon's northern coastal artistic communities
You'll encounter lots of creative coastal communities along this scenic route. One of the first towns you will encounter is Astoria, which is home to more than a dozen art pieces, including the Garden of Surging Waves. The park includes a series of sculptures and pieces that honor the city's Chinese immigrants and their contribution to the city and the Pacific Northwest.
In the resort town of Seaside, stop to admire several pieces, including roadside sculptures and colorful murals. Even Seaside's Painted Rock Beach is home to an unexpected tradition of colorful works of art. Head downtown to see many of the murals, such as a 60-foot-long work depicting the Clatsop and Nehalem Native Americans on the side of a hardware store. Keep heading south for about 10 miles to reach the art-centric Cannon Beach, home to numerous galleries, including the Icefire Glassworks Studio, where you can watch glassblowing in action. You won't even have to set foot inside an art studio, as the small city is home to numerous public art installations. Take a self-guided walking tour to soak in all the ocean-inspired artwork, including a beautiful bronze whale sculpture, a contemporary interpretation of waves, and a pair of Tufted Puffins.
Heading into central Oregon, you'll pass by the dairy capital of the state, Tillamook, which is known for its scenic kayaking and famous cheese. While the city does have some cute cow-themed pieces, it's recommended to continue to Lincoln City, which boasts an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches. The city has over 30 different works scattered throughout the town, including sculptures, murals, decorated benches, and mosaics. With their downloadable digital guide, you can easily find the locations of the pieces on your phone. Local favorites include the oversized "Gary the Octopus" and the 24-foot-tall stainless steel kinetic sculpture of a sea creature named "Poppy."
Experience the southern coast's sustainable creativity
Along with Newport's famed visual arts gallery that's free to the public, the town also boasts hundreds of art pieces, including an outdoor sculpture garden with rotating works for sale. For an introduction to the city's maritime history, check out the whaling and fishing murals around the city's historic bayfront. The next artistic hub on the agenda is Reedsport. Best known for its annual Chainsaw Carving Championship in June, you'll see impressive woodworking skills all over town. You'll find impressive benches and sculptures all formed out of logs — most are around Fir Avenue, including a wooden Donald Trump statue. If you're not in town for the contest, don't fret; visit Ellie's Chainsaw Art Gallery, and if you're lucky, you might watch a live demo.
North Bend and Coo's Bay are neighboring cities that share a love for the arts. Visit the North Bend Visitor Information Center to see its latest additions, two life-size sculptures that pay tribute to the logging and fishing workers who shaped the area. Stop by Coo's City Art Museum, the only art museum on Oregon's coast. Around the corner from the gallery, you'll find a massive 12-foot jellyfish named Belle made entirely out of plastic bottles found on the beach.
For more refurbished and upcycled sculptures, head to Bandon to visit the artists behind Belle. The Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea organization transforms trash into colorful and meticulously detailed sculptures. Visit the Washed Ashore Gallery or Art 101 (a coffee shop, vintage store, and gallery rolled into one) to learn about the organization and view the trash-to-treasure pieces. Since its founding in 2010, volunteers and staff have cleaned beaches and used over 30,000 pounds of trash to create these magnificent works of art.