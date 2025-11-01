Along A Quiet Lake Michigan Bend Is A Township Full Of Kayak Coves, Bluff Picnics, And Sunset Lookouts

Banks Township offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation. Swimming, sailing, bicycling, and hiking fill the hours during the summer months, while spring brings people out for trout fishing, and fall attracts leaf peepers who want to enjoy the fall foliage. (Check out this list of the best fall foliage finder resources to plan your trip.) Sports like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing are popular during the winter months.

Residents and visitors can enjoy Lake Michigan from Banks Township Park, which includes a sandy beach, a grassy picnic area, and a wooded area with birch, maple, and evergreen trees. A bluff overlooking the beach offers a location for pleasant picnics and enjoying stunning sunset views over Lake Michigan. Two more local parks are located on the shores of Ellsworth Lake: Ellsworth Community Park and Ellsworth River Park. Both offer plenty of opportunities for kayaking, fishing, and enjoying the views. Outdoor enthusiasts also enjoy Antrim Creek Natural Area (pictured above), a 151-acre unique coastal area that's home to two endangered plants, the Pitcher's thistle and Lake Huron tansy, as well as a spawning creek for steelhead.

Ellsworth Lake is part of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, a 100-mile inland water trail in northwest Michigan. This area is popular for kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and fishing. The annual Paddle Antrim Festival gives kayakers an opportunity to explore the coves of Ellsworth Lake and other lakes on the water trail in Antrim County each September. "The Paddle Antrim Festival is for everyone," Deana Jerdee, Executive Director of Paddle Antrim, said in a statement to the West Michigan Tourist Association. "It's about connecting with nature, enjoying the beauty of the water trail at your own pace, and celebrating the waterways and people that make this region so special."