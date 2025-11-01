Along A Quiet Lake Michigan Bend Is A Township Full Of Kayak Coves, Bluff Picnics, And Sunset Lookouts
Western Michigan is full of charming locales on the shores of Lake Michigan, from this underrated town bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm to this storybook harbor city on Michigan's Art Coast that offers golden dunes and charming galleries. Located in the northwestern region of the Lower Peninsula, you'll find Banks Township nestled in a quiet bend of Lake Michigan. This 45-square-mile civil township in Antrim County has a population of under 2,000 people, and its small-town charm, rural surroundings, and lakeside beaches attract visitors from around the region, particularly during the summer and fall.
To reach Banks Township, you'll need to drive. Nearby cities include Traverse City, about 40 miles south, and Petoskey, about 30 miles north. The nearest airport is Cherry Capitol Airport (TVC) in Traverse City, and the larger Gerald R. Ford International Airport is about 180 miles away. Staying overnight in Banks Township? You can choose from several bed & breakfasts in the village of Ellsworth, on the east side of the township, or book a stay at the Atwood Inn Motel in Atwood, an unincorporated community within the township. Prefer to camp? Check out the Wooden Shoe Campground overlooking Ellsworth Lake.
Enjoying the outdoors in Banks Township
Banks Township offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation. Swimming, sailing, bicycling, and hiking fill the hours during the summer months, while spring brings people out for trout fishing, and fall attracts leaf peepers who want to enjoy the fall foliage. (Check out this list of the best fall foliage finder resources to plan your trip.) Sports like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing are popular during the winter months.
Residents and visitors can enjoy Lake Michigan from Banks Township Park, which includes a sandy beach, a grassy picnic area, and a wooded area with birch, maple, and evergreen trees. A bluff overlooking the beach offers a location for pleasant picnics and enjoying stunning sunset views over Lake Michigan. Two more local parks are located on the shores of Ellsworth Lake: Ellsworth Community Park and Ellsworth River Park. Both offer plenty of opportunities for kayaking, fishing, and enjoying the views. Outdoor enthusiasts also enjoy Antrim Creek Natural Area (pictured above), a 151-acre unique coastal area that's home to two endangered plants, the Pitcher's thistle and Lake Huron tansy, as well as a spawning creek for steelhead.
Ellsworth Lake is part of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, a 100-mile inland water trail in northwest Michigan. This area is popular for kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and fishing. The annual Paddle Antrim Festival gives kayakers an opportunity to explore the coves of Ellsworth Lake and other lakes on the water trail in Antrim County each September. "The Paddle Antrim Festival is for everyone," Deana Jerdee, Executive Director of Paddle Antrim, said in a statement to the West Michigan Tourist Association. "It's about connecting with nature, enjoying the beauty of the water trail at your own pace, and celebrating the waterways and people that make this region so special."
What else to do in Banks Township
Banks Township is home to a local farm and winery, Royal Farms(pictured above). You can sample wine and hard cider made from fruits grown on the farm in the tasting room, pick up a homemade pie at the bakery, browse fresh produce at the farm market, or go apple- or cherry-picking yourself. In the fall, the farm hosts a 5-acre scavenger hunt corn maze and offers hayrides, too. "This place is a 'must stop' every time I visit Michigan. The baked goods are out of this world and the cider tasting in [the] back is my absolute favorite," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
If you need a break from the outdoors (or if it's raining), Banks Township is home to a few interesting shopping spots. Northern Treasures is an antique shop in Ellsworth with vintage furniture, paintings, jewelry, books, and more. You can browse art by local artists and artisans at Grace: A Gallery, located in a historic 1895 church in Atwood. Local restaurants include breakfast and lunch spot the Front Porch Café; the Sunset Grill, which features views of Lake Michigan; and Gold Nugget Bar and Grill, beloved for its burgers. Scenic lakefront wedding venue Tapawingo opens its doors for public dining on Thursday evenings from May to December with themed prix fixe dinners and live music. Spending more time "Up North"? You can experience Italy vibes at this scenic Michigan lake city with an underappreciated wine scene.