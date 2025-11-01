New York's 'Heart Of The High Peaks Region' Is A Hamlet With Rustic Shops And Scenic Catskills Attractions

For New Yorkers, the return of fall means it's time to head up to the Catskills, whether that's to see the gorgeous Fawn's Leap Falls hidden in the mountains or hit some of 2025's top fall foliage destinations. The small mountain towns of upstate New York are calling. Among them, what's known as the state's "Heart of the High Peaks Region" is a hamlet with plenty of rustic shops and scenic attractions to last a weekend. Not quite big enough to be considered a town or city, this charming destination still has a lot to offer, with proximity to nearby resorts, hotels, and camping spots.

Phoenicia, New York, is located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, just slightly beyond several popular, well-known destinations like Kingston and Woodstock. Perhaps best known for the Phoenicia Diner, with rave reviews on TripAdvisor (for good reason), this spot offers a lot of fantastic reasons to visit. Between hiking, camping, shopping, and, of course, great food, this hamlet is not one to miss during your next trip upstate.

You can reach Phoenicia by train, but it'll take you three to four hours to do so from New York City, and may include a final transfer to a bus. It's easier to get to by car, as Phoenicia is only a two-hour drive away from NYC, and a shorter hop from other towns in the Catskills. If you're flying from out of state, the nearest major airport is Albany International Airport, located about 1.5 hours north of Phoenicia by car.