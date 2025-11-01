New York's 'Heart Of The High Peaks Region' Is A Hamlet With Rustic Shops And Scenic Catskills Attractions
For New Yorkers, the return of fall means it's time to head up to the Catskills, whether that's to see the gorgeous Fawn's Leap Falls hidden in the mountains or hit some of 2025's top fall foliage destinations. The small mountain towns of upstate New York are calling. Among them, what's known as the state's "Heart of the High Peaks Region" is a hamlet with plenty of rustic shops and scenic attractions to last a weekend. Not quite big enough to be considered a town or city, this charming destination still has a lot to offer, with proximity to nearby resorts, hotels, and camping spots.
Phoenicia, New York, is located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, just slightly beyond several popular, well-known destinations like Kingston and Woodstock. Perhaps best known for the Phoenicia Diner, with rave reviews on TripAdvisor (for good reason), this spot offers a lot of fantastic reasons to visit. Between hiking, camping, shopping, and, of course, great food, this hamlet is not one to miss during your next trip upstate.
You can reach Phoenicia by train, but it'll take you three to four hours to do so from New York City, and may include a final transfer to a bus. It's easier to get to by car, as Phoenicia is only a two-hour drive away from NYC, and a shorter hop from other towns in the Catskills. If you're flying from out of state, the nearest major airport is Albany International Airport, located about 1.5 hours north of Phoenicia by car.
Where to eat and shop around Phoenicia, New York
There are lots of great places to start your day in and around Phoenicia. Perhaps most well-known, the Phoenicia Diner is right on US-28, and you'll see it before hitting the main center of town. This classic breakfast spot is half an hour west of Kingston, New York, and an easy place to fuel up for the day before hitting the trails. At the time of writing, they're open every day of the week (except Wednesdays) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and serve classic diner options. Maeve's Place is a good grab-and-go alternative if you want to get something quicker. Phoenicia is also home to Woodstock Brewing for a local happy hour experience after a day of exploring. Nearby, you can even camp where the legendary Woodstock Festival happened.
Upstate, there's nothing quite like a relaxing browse through some adorable independent shops. Chances are, if you're making a pit stop in Phoenicia, it's to see the rustic shops this region is known for. Mystery Spot Antiques is a wonderful place to start to bring home something one of a kind. The shop describes itself as "the Catskills' shrine to clutter" on Instagram and sells everything from tchotchkes to records, clothes, homeware, and cameras. If you turn up on a holiday weekend, they just might have a sale on. The Nest Egg is another popular spot in Phoenicia. This charmingly rustic gift shop is a must-visit when you're passing through town. It sells all the small knick-knacks a mountain town requires, plus an assortment of flowers and baked goods. Be sure to grab some of The Nest Egg's fresh fudge on your way out.
A variety of ways to enjoy Phoenicia, New York's scenery
Hiking and camping are extremely popular in the Catskills, and while there are many ways to do so, they're not your only options for getting a taste of the area. Scenic Byway Route 28 (which leads to Phoenicia from the east) is particularly beautiful to drive. The highway is surrounded by mountain peaks, and driving is a great way to take in the scenery, especially during leaf peeping season. There are many beautiful campsites up there, but also several hotels, lodges, and resorts that offer an elevated experience in nature.
The bohemian hotel, Foxfire Mountain House in Mt. Tremper, is a short distance from Phoenicia. The century-old inn sits on 10 acres of land and has an outdoor pavilion, bonfires, a pond, and a lily pool to enjoy without leaving the premises. It's the kind of hotel you come to appreciate not just as a place to sleep, but a space to relax, swinging back and forth in a hammock. It even has a restaurant on site. There are several experiences like this available nearby, and many are within an easy driving distance of shops and other restaurants.
If hiking is for you, there are trailheads dotted all around. For beginners, the Ashokan Rail Trail takes about 3.5 hours to complete and has views of the Ashokan Reservoir. Overlook Mountain is a little more strenuous, but a rewarding hike if you'd like to end with summit views. The gravel road that makes up this trail has an incline for the majority of the way up, but it is not overly difficult. It is recommended for intermediate hikers. For something extra special, only thirty minutes from Phoenicia is the extremely unique Kaaterskill Falls, one of America's oldest tourist attractions.