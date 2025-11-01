An Affordable Destination With Wine, Shops, And History Can Be Found Outside Of Chattanooga In This Dreamy Town
The popularity of Tennessee has continued to grow in recent years, now shifting south from Nashville about two and half hours down the I-24 to the scenic and artistic city of Chattanooga. And rightfully so, as Chattanooga has long been a slept on gem in the Southeast. What people may not know, however, is that there are also a lot of lovely cities surrounding Chattanooga that are definitely worth visiting. The city of Cleveland, Tennessee, just 34 minutes east of Chattanooga on the I-75, is a perfect example, and is similarly filled with outdoor adventure and historic Southern charm.
While Chattanooga might be renowned for its idyllic mountain ranges and the Tennessee River, Cleveland features the thrilling white water rapids from the Ocoee River. Locally sourced wine from Morris Vineyard and Winery in nearby Charleston, TN has also really made the area a destination for connoisseurs. But a closer look reveals that Cleveland has a rich cultural history associated with the Cherokee tribe as well, as seen at the Red Clay State Historic Park and providing the namesake for the gorgeous surrounding Cherokee National Forest.
Cleveland offers a lot of value without breaking the bank
For next to nothing, one could find many days' worth of activity in Cleveland, making it one of the most budget-friendly vacation spots in the South. To get a good sense of the history of the surrounding Ocoee region, a visit to the Museum Center at 5ive Points is in order. There, patrons can find exhibits detailing Cherokee history and archeology excavations as well as music events. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is absolutely free but accepts donations. History buffs would also do well to visit the Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston to read about the location's involvement with the Trail of Tears and the Civil War.
There are also a good number of lovely little shops in Cleveland where a traveler could spend a full shopping day. Fresh produce from local farms can be found at Farmers on First Grocery Market, and for a sweet treat and a coffee, a visit to Lasaters Coffee & Tea is recommended. Free2Fly is a prime shopping destination in Cleveland and features handbags, accessories, and other products from other small local businesses.
White water rapids and wine provide a variety of experience in Cleveland
Cleveland also has plenty to offer for those seeking thrills surrounded by the majesty of the Cherokee National Forest. White water rafting down the Ocoee River is a very popular option for enthusiasts, and companies like Outland Expeditions offer guided tours for all skill levels over the 93 miles of slalom courses. Positioned on the river is the Ocoee Whitewater Center, which was built for the 1996 Olympics for kayaking and canoe events. Individual rates are generally around $10 a mile for beginner courses, and that includes 10 miles of rapids and a grilled lunch. Rapids and swimming holes can also be found 45 minutes away at the underrated North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park.
The wines grown in Tennessee are uniquely luscious, also featured in scenic paths like The Rocky Top Wine Trail. The best way to get a taste of the fruits of the region, however, would be to take a trip to Morris Vineyards in the foothills of Charleston. Overlooking the scenic Appalachian Mountains, Morris first planted in 1965 and now grows varietals ranging from dry cabernet sauvignon to sweet white muscadine. Visitors can enjoy complimentary wine tastings and purchase the wine by the glass, bottle, or slushie, as well as the option to enjoy locally sourced cheeses and charcuterie boards. At Morris, one can also pick their own fruit through their berry patches. The vineyard is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.