An Affordable Destination With Wine, Shops, And History Can Be Found Outside Of Chattanooga In This Dreamy Town

The popularity of Tennessee has continued to grow in recent years, now shifting south from Nashville about two and half hours down the I-24 to the scenic and artistic city of Chattanooga. And rightfully so, as Chattanooga has long been a slept on gem in the Southeast. What people may not know, however, is that there are also a lot of lovely cities surrounding Chattanooga that are definitely worth visiting. The city of Cleveland, Tennessee, just 34 minutes east of Chattanooga on the I-75, is a perfect example, and is similarly filled with outdoor adventure and historic Southern charm.

While Chattanooga might be renowned for its idyllic mountain ranges and the Tennessee River, Cleveland features the thrilling white water rapids from the Ocoee River. Locally sourced wine from Morris Vineyard and Winery in nearby Charleston, TN has also really made the area a destination for connoisseurs. But a closer look reveals that Cleveland has a rich cultural history associated with the Cherokee tribe as well, as seen at the Red Clay State Historic Park and providing the namesake for the gorgeous surrounding Cherokee National Forest.