Between Chicago And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Great Lakes Getaway With Gorgeous Shoreside Wineries

In addition to Grand Mere State Park, Stevensville is best known for its craft brew scene. Watermark Brewing Company was named one of the top 10 beer gardens in the country by USA Today. The beer garden welcomes food trucks in the warmer months and frequently hosts live music. "Sometimes you find that unexpected gem and it makes your day/trip. This was one of those times," writes one Yelp reviewer. "The beers were good but it was the atmosphere itself that really makes it stand out... It honestly felt like being at a backyard party." Stevensville is also home to Ridetastic Winery Tours, a local company providing safe transportation to nearby wineries such as Solasta Winery in Sawyer and Round Barn Winery & Estate in Baroda. Plan to visit several stops on the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail since the region contains 90% of Michigan's vineyards.

Prefer cider to beer or wine? Head to Peat's Cider Social, a hard cider brewery housed in a 1960s bowling alley. Yes, the bowling lanes are still active, as are the arcade games. Downtown Stevensville is also home to several eateries, including Italian restaurant Tosi's, known for its scratch-made pastas, and Grand Mere Inn, known for its seafood dishes and lakeside views. Coach's Bar and Grill is a great place to grab a burger while Bit of Swiss Bakery is beloved for its pastries – as is Red Coach Donuts.

Want to explore the area outside of Stevensville? You're in luck: West Michigan's scenic shore is quietly lined with idyllic beach-town brews, vineyards, and distilleries.