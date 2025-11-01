Between Chicago And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Great Lakes Getaway With Gorgeous Shoreside Wineries
You can find many getaways on Lake Michigan's shores, from a charming Michigan village that blends sugar-sand beaches with a postcard-perfect marina to a Chicago neighborhood brimming with antique shops. Stevensville, Michigan is another such lakeside locale. Located 90 miles south of Grand Rapids and about 90 miles east of Chicago, Stevensville is known for its Lake Michigan beaches and small-town charm. Founded by Thomas L. Stevens in 1870 and chartered in 1893, Stevensville was originally known for its railroad depot which led to a thriving downtown community as well as its fruit farming industry.
Today, you'll need a car to get to Stevensville. It's located off I-94 Exit 22. If you plan on flying, the closest airports are Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids and O'Hare International Airport (ORD) or Midway International Airport (MDW) in Chicago. The nearest Amtrak station is in St. Joseph, about 7.5 miles north of Stevensville. There are several hotels in Stevensville, including a Tru by Hilton and a Comfort Suites. To fully enjoy the lakeshore, plan a visit during the warmer months of May through September.
Visiting Grand Mere State Park
Stevensville's sandy beaches make it a popular location for local tourists. Make sure to spend time at Grand Mere State Park, a 985-acre park known for its sand dunes, hiking trails, and half a mile of Lake Michigan shoreline (which you reach by hiking through the dunes, so be prepared). It's a popular location for swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, birdwatching, and hiking. There's also snowshoeing in the winter and hunting in designated seasons.
Grand Mere State Park's unique geography makes it particularly ecologically diverse with almost 500 species of plants. When the conditions are right, you can see views of Chicago's skyline from across Lake Michigan. "Any coastline that involves Lake Michigan means you are in for a treat and Grand Mere State Park does not disappoint. If you want to get away from people and have a more secluded experience with nature then you must visit Grand Mere State Park," writes one Yelp reviewer. If you prefer grass to sand dunes, Stevensville has five parks, green spaces, and nature areas with benches, dog parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and hiking paths.
Breweries in Stevensville, Michigan
In addition to Grand Mere State Park, Stevensville is best known for its craft brew scene. Watermark Brewing Company was named one of the top 10 beer gardens in the country by USA Today. The beer garden welcomes food trucks in the warmer months and frequently hosts live music. "Sometimes you find that unexpected gem and it makes your day/trip. This was one of those times," writes one Yelp reviewer. "The beers were good but it was the atmosphere itself that really makes it stand out... It honestly felt like being at a backyard party." Stevensville is also home to Ridetastic Winery Tours, a local company providing safe transportation to nearby wineries such as Solasta Winery in Sawyer and Round Barn Winery & Estate in Baroda. Plan to visit several stops on the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail since the region contains 90% of Michigan's vineyards.
Prefer cider to beer or wine? Head to Peat's Cider Social, a hard cider brewery housed in a 1960s bowling alley. Yes, the bowling lanes are still active, as are the arcade games. Downtown Stevensville is also home to several eateries, including Italian restaurant Tosi's, known for its scratch-made pastas, and Grand Mere Inn, known for its seafood dishes and lakeside views. Coach's Bar and Grill is a great place to grab a burger while Bit of Swiss Bakery is beloved for its pastries – as is Red Coach Donuts.
Want to explore the area outside of Stevensville? You're in luck: West Michigan's scenic shore is quietly lined with idyllic beach-town brews, vineyards, and distilleries.