Top-Notch Education And Health Care Make This Charming New England State The Best Place To Live In America
The United States is so vast and varied that it can be hard to narrow down any one location as the best place to call home. But according to WalletHub, Massachusetts stands out from the crowd and takes the title. It squeaked out a win against Idaho in an analysis of all the U.S., which looked at affordability, economy, health care, education, quality of life, and safety.
Whether you want to settle into the Berkshires or stick close to Boston, the state ranks as high as it does largely thanks to its excellent health care and school system, as well as safety. It beat out all other competitors in the former two categories, and has the third-lowest property crime rate in the nation (via U.S. News & World Report). While it's certainly not the most affordable state (that honor belongs to neighboring New Hampshire, a New England beauty with no sales or income tax), Massachusetts' excellence in other areas pushed it to the top.
Many of these factors are intertwined, as a good education system is likely linked to the state's strong economy and earning potential. In fact, Massachusetts could be called the "educated state," with a higher percentage of degree holders than any other state in the country. This is possibly what helps it land one of the highest median incomes in America.
A great quality of life helps make Massachusetts the best state in the country
While runner-up Idaho may be more affordable, Massachusetts outshines it when it comes to quality of life. Some of the factors WalletHub took into consideration here include access to beaches, the amount of hiking and cycling trails, as well as the number of bars, restaurants, museums, and performance centers per capita. It's easy to see why Massachusetts ranked sixth overall in this area. With incredible beaches on Cape Cod, hiking trails overlooking the Connecticut River Valley, and top-notch museums and theaters in and out of Boston, the state offers so much. But if high-quality health care, education, and the prospect of road trip tours through Massachusetts' charming small towns don't appeal to you, there are other options to explore.
If affordable housing is what you're after, according to WalletHub, Iowa is the place to be. Warm-weather lovers will want to check out Florida, which ranks sixth on the list thanks to its high quality of life score. Lastly, if safety is a top concern, consider New Jersey. Not only did the Garden State come in third overall, but it also ranked number one for safety. As you can see, the "best" state can mean a lot of different things depending on what you're looking for. But all things considered, Massachusetts is the ideal choice for someone who wants a safe, well-rounded state with a strong economy, good schools, excellent hospitals, and a high quality of life.