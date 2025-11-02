Top-Notch Education And Health Care Make This Charming New England State The Best Place To Live In America

The United States is so vast and varied that it can be hard to narrow down any one location as the best place to call home. But according to WalletHub, Massachusetts stands out from the crowd and takes the title. It squeaked out a win against Idaho in an analysis of all the U.S., which looked at affordability, economy, health care, education, quality of life, and safety.

Whether you want to settle into the Berkshires or stick close to Boston, the state ranks as high as it does largely thanks to its excellent health care and school system, as well as safety. It beat out all other competitors in the former two categories, and has the third-lowest property crime rate in the nation (via U.S. News & World Report). While it's certainly not the most affordable state (that honor belongs to neighboring New Hampshire, a New England beauty with no sales or income tax), Massachusetts' excellence in other areas pushed it to the top.

Many of these factors are intertwined, as a good education system is likely linked to the state's strong economy and earning potential. In fact, Massachusetts could be called the "educated state," with a higher percentage of degree holders than any other state in the country. This is possibly what helps it land one of the highest median incomes in America.