One Of Greece's Prettiest Low-Profile Islands Is A Sun-Drenched Escape With Golden Beaches And Whitewashed Villages

If you like whitewashed villages, fresh seafood, and luxuriating on the beach, the Greek islands are where you need to escape. But how to choose one when the country has over 200 of them? The country's second-largest island, Evia, is a wildly underrated getaway with pristine beaches. Or maybe you prefer an affordable Aegean option with azure seas and rugged mountains? Your answer could lie in the sun-soaked paradise of Naxos, which lures you in with the glittering Mediterranean, like many other Greek islands. But instead of waiting in line to take that much-coveted Santorini pic with the whitewashed houses in the background, you can relish in that same aesthetic without the crowds on this lesser-known island. The waters around the beaches of Naxos are ever-so-blue, and its villages are oh-so-charming — the two things you absolutely need when visiting Greece.

You're most likely starting your island-hopping adventures from Athens, which offers nonstop flights to Naxos Airport Apollon (JNX) that take around 45 minutes. You can also take the ferry to Naxos from Athens' Piraeus Harbor — this journey ranges from 3 to 6 hours. Naxos is also easily accessible from other Greek islands, such as Santorini (a little more than an hour-long ferry journey), Mykonos (35 minutes away by ferry), and the neighboring Paros (only a 20-minute ferry ride).

Whether you're staying in one village or traveling around the island, you won't face issues finding accommodations, which range from glamping and simple apartments to luxury hotels. The island's capital, Naxos (also known as Naxos Chora or just Chora), is the center of all the action on the island, brimming with choices like Mariet Naxos Elegant Suites, an aparthotel in a historic building that boasts a 9.3 out of 10 rating on Booking.com. Guests particularly like this hotel's excellent location near downtown restaurants and shopping, the ferry port, and the waterfront. Alternatively, a highly rated budget option in Naxos Chora is Naxos Tower, with rooms between $100 and $200 per night, depending on the season. Guests rave about the views from the terrace at Naxos Tower. The quaint villages of Plaka and Agia Anna are popular places for families to stay, and these towns both also have amazing beaches.