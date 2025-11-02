One Of Greece's Prettiest Low-Profile Islands Is A Sun-Drenched Escape With Golden Beaches And Whitewashed Villages
If you like whitewashed villages, fresh seafood, and luxuriating on the beach, the Greek islands are where you need to escape. But how to choose one when the country has over 200 of them? The country's second-largest island, Evia, is a wildly underrated getaway with pristine beaches. Or maybe you prefer an affordable Aegean option with azure seas and rugged mountains? Your answer could lie in the sun-soaked paradise of Naxos, which lures you in with the glittering Mediterranean, like many other Greek islands. But instead of waiting in line to take that much-coveted Santorini pic with the whitewashed houses in the background, you can relish in that same aesthetic without the crowds on this lesser-known island. The waters around the beaches of Naxos are ever-so-blue, and its villages are oh-so-charming — the two things you absolutely need when visiting Greece.
You're most likely starting your island-hopping adventures from Athens, which offers nonstop flights to Naxos Airport Apollon (JNX) that take around 45 minutes. You can also take the ferry to Naxos from Athens' Piraeus Harbor — this journey ranges from 3 to 6 hours. Naxos is also easily accessible from other Greek islands, such as Santorini (a little more than an hour-long ferry journey), Mykonos (35 minutes away by ferry), and the neighboring Paros (only a 20-minute ferry ride).
Whether you're staying in one village or traveling around the island, you won't face issues finding accommodations, which range from glamping and simple apartments to luxury hotels. The island's capital, Naxos (also known as Naxos Chora or just Chora), is the center of all the action on the island, brimming with choices like Mariet Naxos Elegant Suites, an aparthotel in a historic building that boasts a 9.3 out of 10 rating on Booking.com. Guests particularly like this hotel's excellent location near downtown restaurants and shopping, the ferry port, and the waterfront. Alternatively, a highly rated budget option in Naxos Chora is Naxos Tower, with rooms between $100 and $200 per night, depending on the season. Guests rave about the views from the terrace at Naxos Tower. The quaint villages of Plaka and Agia Anna are popular places for families to stay, and these towns both also have amazing beaches.
Soak up the Mediterranean sun at Naxos' beaches
The beach is a quintessential part of the Greek island experience, and Naxos boasts plenty of sandy and pebbled stretches where you can catch some rays and splash around. The city of Naxos' most notable beach (and also the one closest to town) is Agios Georgios Beach. This family-friendly beach is ideal for wading in the water since it's not too deep, and those who like riding the breeze can windsurf to their heart's content, with views of Paros in the distance. If underwater marvels are what you seek, make your way to Grotta Beach, just north of the Naxos Chora area. Although it can be quite rocky for swimming, snorkeling is always fun. On the strip of coast farther north, it's worth heading to Akrotiri, a hidden gem that's still under the radar. In addition, you'll love kite and windsurfing at the deserted Amitis Beach, while the tamarisk trees on Mikra Beach offer soothing shade from the sun.
Another beach near the island's capital but on its southern side is Kleftonisia Beach, which is also known as Stelida. This is a secluded haven, where you just might get the pebbly shoreline all to yourself. Drive a little farther south from Stelida to Agios Prokopios to check out the village's namesake beach. This Blue Flag award-winning spot features calm, aquamarine waters — perfect for simply relaxing and taking in the sea views. A bit farther south still is the idyllic Agia Anna Beach, where tourists flock to enjoy its golden sands and take a dip in the warm sea. A 15-minute drive south from Agia Anna and you'll arrive at Orkos Beach, with its picturesque coves. Sink your toes in the sand, then haul the sail up to enjoy windsurfing. A quick walk south will bring you to Mikri Vigla Beach, another golden-sand beach and an internationally recognized spot for kitesurfing and windsurfing that offers equipment rentals and lessons.
Wander through Naxos' villages and historic sites
Strolling along the streets of Naxos Chora, you'll come across lots of wonderful restaurants and bars, but the historic sites are even more remarkable. Near Naxos port, the Temple of Apollo watches over the Mediterranean. This massive marble archway is an emblem of the island, dating back to 530 B.C. The Venetian Castle of Naxos in the old town is another ancient landmark that has stood the test of time. Established in 1207, the castle offers expansive vistas of Naxos, which you can enjoy while having a drink at the rooftop cafe, Avaton 1739. About a 10-minute drive from the town center, the Yria Sanctuary of Dionysus is a 14th-century B.C. site that was devoted to Dionysus, and the accompanying Archaeological Collection of Yria provides a glimpse into its ancient origins and meanings.
Be sure to drive around the interior of Naxos to explore its vast network of villages, which boast many more fascinating archaeological and historic sites. Drive around 30 minutes inland from Naxos Chora to the village of Sangri to see the magnificent Temple of Demeter. Erected in the 6th century B.C., this cultural treasure was constructed using local marble on lush grounds, paying homage to the goddess Demeter. While you're in this neighborhood, make the 10-minute drive to the 17th-century Bazeos Tower, a former monastery that now hosts musical and theatrical events. The village of Chalki, with its charming streets and neoclassical buildings, makes for a cool stop in this area. From Chalki, you can hike to the 11th-century Byzantine Church of St. George Diasoritis, known for its stunning frescoes. Not far from Chalki, the Monastery of Fotodotis near the town of Danakos is the oldest castle on the island and a Byzantine-era place of worship, with ornate frescoes and murals covering its walls. It's situated on a high plain surrounded by oak trees, fig trees, and vines, with panoramic views stretching all the way to the island of Donoussa.
Last but not least, don't forget to plan a day trip to the dreamy, whitewashed fishing village of Apollonas on the northern coast of the island, where you'll encounter the Kouros of Apollon, a 32-foot statue with 8th-century origins. To this day, experts aren't sure whether it's meant to portray Apollo or Dionysus. After leaving Naxos, make the neighboring island of Antiparos your next island getaway to experience more of Greece without the crowds.