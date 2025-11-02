Sandwiched Between Chicago And Naperville Is An Affluent Suburb With A Boutique Mall And Upscale Dining

The best thing about heading out for a day of shopping in Oak Brook is that you will find everything in one place: Oakbrook Center. Located just across the highway from the town's Central Park, Oakbrook Center is often hailed as one of the best shopping destinations in the Midwest and includes around 170 premium outlets. It is also one of the largest outdoor shopping complexes in the United States. As such, this place has everything from luxury stores to department stores. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "This outdoor mall is home to high-end stores including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, David Yurman, Burberry, Gucci, Ballard Designs, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma....you get the idea."

As we all know, shopping tends to work up an appetite, and luckily, the Oakbrook Center also includes plenty of great restaurants. Here, you will find everything from mall classics like Auntie Anne's to some of the best restaurants in town, like Antico Posto, Seasons 52, and Wildfire. Antico Posto is the place to go if you're in the mood to impress someone who loves good Italian food. The restaurant specializes in serving up classic Italian dishes but elevates the preparation to an elite level. Seasons 52 combines the freshness of seasonal ingredients with the timeless culinary depth provided by an experienced pair of hands at the grill. Pair that fare with some of the best wine available in the area, and you have yourself a fantastic dining experience. Wildfire, on the other hand, is a throwback to a bygone era in some ways. It's a no-nonsense establishment that focuses on tried-and-tested preparations of classic cuts of meat and complements the terrific food with a classy ambiance.