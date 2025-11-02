Sandwiched Between Chicago And Naperville Is An Affluent Suburb With A Boutique Mall And Upscale Dining
Chicago is an incredible spot for tourists, with plenty to see and do — such as cruising down Lake Shore Drive to witness some of the world's best architecture. But the surrounding suburbs also have plenty to offer travelers, and Oak Brook is no different. Not to be confused with Oak Park, another Chicago suburb that is a walkable small town gem with great architecture, Oak Brook is located around 40 minutes west of downtown Chicago and around 30 minutes east of the well-known large suburb of Naperville. Oak Brook itself is well-known as an affluent area with some of the most expensive property prices in the Chicago area. Located only around 20 minutes south of O'Hare International Airport – the most well-connected airport in the U.S. – Oak Brook is also very easy to get to.
While the village of Oak Brook is a business center that's home to a few different headquarters for major American corporations like Ace Hardware and iconic fast-food chain restaurants like the famous Portillo's, there are numerous things for travelers to do in Oak Brook. For starters, Oakbrook Center features departmental stores, movie theaters, and plenty of dining options. If you'd rather be outside, the Center's lawn also hosts events like the Oakbrook Artisan Market in early October, which is a curated shopping experience with a focus on the creative endeavors of small business owners in the local community.
Enjoy a day of shopping and dining in Oak Brook
The best thing about heading out for a day of shopping in Oak Brook is that you will find everything in one place: Oakbrook Center. Located just across the highway from the town's Central Park, Oakbrook Center is often hailed as one of the best shopping destinations in the Midwest and includes around 170 premium outlets. It is also one of the largest outdoor shopping complexes in the United States. As such, this place has everything from luxury stores to department stores. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "This outdoor mall is home to high-end stores including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, David Yurman, Burberry, Gucci, Ballard Designs, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma....you get the idea."
As we all know, shopping tends to work up an appetite, and luckily, the Oakbrook Center also includes plenty of great restaurants. Here, you will find everything from mall classics like Auntie Anne's to some of the best restaurants in town, like Antico Posto, Seasons 52, and Wildfire. Antico Posto is the place to go if you're in the mood to impress someone who loves good Italian food. The restaurant specializes in serving up classic Italian dishes but elevates the preparation to an elite level. Seasons 52 combines the freshness of seasonal ingredients with the timeless culinary depth provided by an experienced pair of hands at the grill. Pair that fare with some of the best wine available in the area, and you have yourself a fantastic dining experience. Wildfire, on the other hand, is a throwback to a bygone era in some ways. It's a no-nonsense establishment that focuses on tried-and-tested preparations of classic cuts of meat and complements the terrific food with a classy ambiance.
Other things to do in Oak Brook
Great shopping and top-notch dining aren't the only things available for visitors at Oakbrook Center. To put your problem-solving skills to the test, take part in one — or many – Escape the Room games where you and your friends use hints and clues to escape time-sensitive scenarios. Another option is to give the Immersive Gamebox a shot. Immersive Gamebox is a group-based gaming experience where participants work as a team to beat challenges designed in an augmented reality. If you'd like a challenge that's slightly more traditional, try Puttshack. Puttshack has classic games like mini-golf, but it takes them to a new level by adding a few technological updates, like full score automation, for added convenience.
If you don't want to leave the suburb of Oak Brook but are done with spending time at Oakbrook Center, consider the following experiences in the affluent suburb. The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art is an enthralling space that brings to full display the intricate beauty of gemstones to visitors. And during the holiday season, the city's Central Park hosts the Winter Lights. It's an incredible light show that runs from the end of November to the beginning of January and is suitable for visitors of all ages.