Find Small Town Charm Near Chicago At The 'Gateway To The Rock River Valley' Which Boasts Prairie Preserves And Museums
In case you missed out on these delightful small towns to visit in the U.S. for an amazing getaway, be sure to add this beloved Midwestern town in the Rock River Valley to your list. Known as the "gateway to the Rock River Valley" in northern Illinois, Byron is home to the Byron Forest Preserve, the Jarrett Prairie Preserve, and Lake Louise. In summer, Lake Louise in particular comes alive with people hiking, swimming, and trying their hand at water sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.
While much of your visit to Byron will have you immersed in nature, the city's downtown area is still worth a wander. Start your day with coffee and a pastry at Sweetbean Cafe & Bakery, or settle in at Swedish Pancake House & Cafe to try their famous pancakes. After a day on the trails, wind down with a cold brew and a couple of shared plates at Hairy Cow Brewing Company.
If you're in the mood to shop, Byron doesn't disappoint. For trendy clothing at affordable prices, pop into Wave Avenue on N. Walnut Street. In addition to apparel, you can also pick up accessories like clutches and other small items. The Velvet Poppy Floral specializes in beautiful flower arrangements and sells unique souvenirs to take back home, from clothing to jewelry and more.
Things to see and do in Byron
No trip to Byron is complete without a bit of exploration through the Byron Forest Preserve District, 2,000 acres of woodland and prairie landscape spread across 10 different preserves in Ogle County. As a general introduction and to make the most of your visit, start at the Jarrett Prairie Center Museum, a 4,000-square-foot complex that features interactive exhibits, hands-on activities for all ages, and gorgeous views of the surrounding landscape. From designing your own farm to seeing animals like box turtles and honeybees up close, there's plenty to explore.
For even more immersion, consider joining one of the programs the Byron Forest Preserve offers throughout the year. Kids, in particular, will have a blast going on fossil hunts or hopping on a hayride around Bald Hill as part of the preserve's homeschool program aimed at children between 6 and 14 years of age. Bringing the kids on a trip for the first time? Here are some of the easiest tips and tricks for stress-free travel with your kids.
While the Jarrett Prairie Nature Preserve is the most well-known of the preserves in the district and features more than 7 miles of hiking trails, visitors can also opt for hiking trails in smaller preserves such as Etnyre and Ripplinger/Gouker Prairie. The Etnyre Loop is manageable for all skill levels, while some may prefer the longer Jarrett Prairie circuits more. The main draw of these hikes is the chance to see colorful and often rare wildflowers in bloom across the prairies.
Getting to Byron and where to stay
The best way to reach Byron is to fly into Chicago Rockford International Airport and then drive about 20 minutes into town. Direct flights are offered from cities such as Orlando, Nashville, Phoenix, and even Cancún. However, it might also be worth looking into flights landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport simply because it's a larger hub that serves many different destinations and airlines.
Upon landing, you're in for an hour-and-a-half drive, so your best bet will be to rent a car at the airport or search elsewhere. Renting a car also allows you more flexibility to explore nearby areas and historical sites like the Heritage Farm Museum, a preserved mid-19th-century farmhouse maintained by the Byron Forest Preserve.
When it comes to where to stay, it really depends on the experience you want to have and where you want to base yourself. For example, Blackhawk's Trail Lodge in nearby Rockford is a 5-minute drive from Byron and offers simple yet comfortable rooms with nature right at the doorstep. For something more in line with a typical hotel stay, consider booking a room at the Holiday Inn Rockford. While it's not fancy, you will have all the comforts of home, from air conditioning to an on-site fitness center.