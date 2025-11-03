Illinois' 'City Of Lights' Is A Hidden-Gem Chicago Suburb With Riverfront Views And Local Shops

You may associate the name Aurora to the gorgeous northern lights displays visible across several destinations in the Midwest, the phenomenon known as Aurora Borealis. Despite sharing the same name, Illinois' own "City of Lights" is vested with another meaning. Moving away from the kaleidoscopic, magnetic skies of the northern shores, the suburb of Aurora, just 40 miles west of Chicago, has plenty of activities to dazzle its visitors, from riverfront views and shops to family activities with a more laid-back urban feel than the chaotic Windy City.

No name is more fitting for this city than that of the Roman goddess of dawn, the first light in the day: Aurora was the very first city in the United States to light its public urban grounds with electricity in the 19th century, thus granting it the nickname of "City of Lights." You can learn about this historic move, and the city's past grandeur in places like the Tanner House and Aurora Historical Society Archives. But far from resting on its laurels, the city has progressed steadily since, going from a small colonial camp settlement of a few hundreds in 1831 to about 180,000 people calling it home today.

A beloved commuter town by many working in Chicago, Aurora is efficiently connected to major hubs surrounding it, both by public transport and roads. In fact, you can reach the city in about one hour on the Metra Green Line BNSF from Chicago's Union Station. If you're planning to drive, Aurora is between one and two hours away from downtown Chicago, depending on traffic, and approximately one hour's drive (71 miles) away from Rockford, Illinois' City of Gardens with its outdoor thrills, greenery, and recreation.