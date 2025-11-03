DC's Friendly Suburb In Virginia With Unparalleled Historic Charm Is Perfect For An Affordable Family Vacation

Have you always wanted to visit our nation's capital, but weren't sure about an affordable area to stay in? Mount Vernon, located just 18 miles from the District of Columbia, is the perfect destination for thrifty vacationers wanting to soak in some of our nation's history. Not to be confused with the Washington city famous for spring tulip festivals and a charming walkable riverfront, this Virginia suburb lies at the heart of America's historic roots. Mount Vernon is named after the former estate of George Washington, the first President of the United States, and his wife Martha. Whiskey aficionados will appreciate George Washington's Distillery, where colonial spirits and historic charm blend to create one of America's first whiskey legacies.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to enjoy this town. There are plenty of historical buildings to discover, like the Pohick Church, dating back to 1774. This is where George and Martha went to Sunday services. Parts of the church were destroyed during the Civil War, but the interior has been restored to preserve as much of its original aesthetics as possible. Visitors can see the iconic iron bell and visit an adjoining graveyard on church grounds. Washington's estate — Mount Vernon — provides a lovely place where guests can spend a day or two touring the grounds, gardens, and museum.

Nature lovers will appreciate the breathtaking sights around Mount Vernon, including the family-friendly Mount Vernon Trail, providing a mellow and scenic journey to the monuments. Its location on the Potomac River makes it an ideal place for viewing wildlife, and embarking on recreational adventures such as kayaking and hiking. There's even a forest trail on Washington's estate, perfect for birdwatching after touring the grounds.