DC's Friendly Suburb In Virginia With Unparalleled Historic Charm Is Perfect For An Affordable Family Vacation
Have you always wanted to visit our nation's capital, but weren't sure about an affordable area to stay in? Mount Vernon, located just 18 miles from the District of Columbia, is the perfect destination for thrifty vacationers wanting to soak in some of our nation's history. Not to be confused with the Washington city famous for spring tulip festivals and a charming walkable riverfront, this Virginia suburb lies at the heart of America's historic roots. Mount Vernon is named after the former estate of George Washington, the first President of the United States, and his wife Martha. Whiskey aficionados will appreciate George Washington's Distillery, where colonial spirits and historic charm blend to create one of America's first whiskey legacies.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to enjoy this town. There are plenty of historical buildings to discover, like the Pohick Church, dating back to 1774. This is where George and Martha went to Sunday services. Parts of the church were destroyed during the Civil War, but the interior has been restored to preserve as much of its original aesthetics as possible. Visitors can see the iconic iron bell and visit an adjoining graveyard on church grounds. Washington's estate — Mount Vernon — provides a lovely place where guests can spend a day or two touring the grounds, gardens, and museum.
Nature lovers will appreciate the breathtaking sights around Mount Vernon, including the family-friendly Mount Vernon Trail, providing a mellow and scenic journey to the monuments. Its location on the Potomac River makes it an ideal place for viewing wildlife, and embarking on recreational adventures such as kayaking and hiking. There's even a forest trail on Washington's estate, perfect for birdwatching after touring the grounds.
Drink whiskey in George Washington's estate
A must-see in this town is George Washington's 18th century residence, Mount Vernon, perched above the picturesque Potomac River. For a modest admission fee, visitors can tour the grounds to learn about the private life of the General who led and won the Revolutionary War against the British and went on to be President. The mansion's interior has been restored to showcase its original décor from 1799.
Grab lunch at the Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant, or enjoy a drink at the Beer Garden. Visitors can dine at the restaurant and beer garden without visiting the estate, but reservations are strongly recommended. George Washington's Distillery and Gristmill (pictured here) offers separate weekend tours from April to October, with some whiskey tastings taking place on select Saturdays. Whiskey from this distillery is also served at the Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant. If you're curious to seeing George Washington's famous dentures, stop by the Donald W. Reynolds Museum. Visitors can see personal artifacts from the Washington family and enjoy an in-depth historical look at our first President. George and Martha Washington are buried on the property, and visitors can pay respects at their tombs.
Another notable property drawing visitors to Mount Vernon is Woodlawn & Frank Lloyd Wright's Pope-Leighey House, located at 9000 Richmond Highway in Alexandria. These beautiful historic homes sit on 126 stunning acres of land formerly used as a plantation in the early 1800's. Visitors can tour each home separately for a modest fee, with a discounted combo ticket for both properties.
History along the Potomac
Mount Vernon is situated near Alexandria, an area filled with military history and fascinating historical monuments. A wonderful and free way to explore the area is to bike or walk the 36-mile Mount Vernon Trail that runs along the Potomac River from George Washington's estate to Theodore Roosevelt Island. Along the way you'll pass through Fort Hunt Park (a former field hospital during World War I, and a military intelligence hub during World War II), Dyke Marsh Wildlife Preserve, Belle Haven Park, Jones Point Park, and Arlington Cemetery.
Mount Vernon Trail also passes the iconic monuments in Washington D.C., and the quaint historic Old Town Alexandria (pictured here). A nationally designated historic district, Old Town's charming cobblestone streets and numerous registered historic landmarks take you back in time. Here you can stroll the tree-lined streets and soak in the history of an area that was founded in 1749, and today is filled with independent shops and restaurants. A waterfront village, you can catch Potomac River cruises from both Old Town Alexandria and nearby Belle Haven Marina.
While there are several historically-rich cities with colonial sites and monuments around Washington, D.C., Mount Vernon is a great place to find hospitable accommodations at low prices. The Quality Inn in Mount Vernon, located at 7212 Richmond Highway, has affordable rooms for those wanting to stay local. In Old Town Alexandria, The Alexandrian on King Street offers luxurious accommodations in the heart of the historic center, just a few blocks from the waterfront.