Richmond's Airy Suburb Is A Modern Shopping Haven With Elevated Virginia Flavors And Family-Friendly Fun

Short Pump offers a well-rounded mix of indoor family fun that's easily accessible and suitable for people of different ages. From the charm of the Town Center to high-flying zip lines, families are rich with choices. Pair these with a meal or ice cream break, and you've got the recipe for a well-rounded outing.

Within the Town Center, there's a free play area for kids and even a clubhouse, complete with slides and nature-themed structures for kids to play on. These activities aren't just convenient to the mall, but perfect indoor plans to keep kids occupied if the weather isn't great. For more indoor fun and an adrenaline-fueled rush, Sky Zone has a location in Short Pump. The trampoline park is not only a child-friendly destination but also offers special birthday party packages. You can purchase a day pass for $40, which includes access to all the space has to offer. Kids can enjoy obstacle courses, swings, and more. There's even a zip line with a foam bed where youngster can safely land.

Venturing to Short Pump is extremely convenient for those on the East Coast. Richmond International Airport is less than 30 miles away and you can even take an Amtrak from D.C.'s Union Station to Richmond and then explore the suburb that's overflowing with charm. You could seek accommodations in the capital, including a Richmond hotel with its own art gallery, but Short Pump has several major hotels (Hilton, Hyatt, etc.) directly in the area. After shopping and dining in Short Pump, it might be worth the car ride to explore Fredericksburg, another foodie and shopping gem situated between D.C. and Richmond.