Richmond's Airy Suburb Is A Modern Shopping Haven With Elevated Virginia Flavors And Family-Friendly Fun
Located about 16 miles west of Richmond (which is home to the Harlem of the South), Short Pump, Virginia, has transformed from a humble crossroads into one of the region's most alluring suburbs. The name itself dates back to an early–19th-century tavern and its quaint pump — marking the spot for weary travelers. The landscape has since developed into a suburb filled with some delicious bites and the well-known Short Pump Town Center, a sweeping open-air mall home to 140-plus shops, eateries, and tons of activities for kids, including a train ride.
Short Pump isn't just about family activities and shops — it's earned recognition for its vibrant dining scene. For instance, Southern Living praised Redemption BBQ as one of the South's best new barbecue joints. You can also experience a flavor packed eatery like Peter Chang, which highlights Sichuan cuisine. Some notable dishes on the menu include the crispy pork belly and the spicy dry-fried eggplant. These dishes are meant for sharing and great for a larger group. A newer addition to the restaurant scene is Ford's Garage. The Short Pump location marks its first outpost in Virginia. This spot has a classic burger joint vibe and a side of vintage cars. The decor is meant to mimic a 1920s service station, complete with authentic Ford memorabilia and even a bathroom that's tricked out with sinks made from tires and pump nozzles. The servers, who wear mechanic shirts, dish out wings, fried pickles, and a range of burger options like vegetarian, bison, and smoked brisket.
Shopping and dining in Short Pump, Virginia
Shopping and sampling new restaurants are pretty customary when exploring any new city. Visitors and residents alike tend to find themselves at Short Pump Town Center. Don't think of this as your typical mall food solely consisting of pizza, pretzels, or sugary drinks. Lehja is a well-known Indian restaurant that you'll find right on the mall property. It has appeared on multiple best-of lists for restaurants in the Richmond region and even has a few James Beard nominations. On the menu, you'll see a selection of contemporary meets classic fare like a deconstructed butter chicken, tandoori lamb chops, and a blue crab appetizer that's served with tandoori naan wedges.
Of course you'll want to do some shopping at Short Pump Town Center as well. Whether you're planning a full day of browsing or have a hardcore shopping list, the Center delivers. The garden-like layout — complete with seasonal plantings, fountains, cozy seating zones, and even a children's play area — creates a leisurely atmosphere missing from some other retail experiences. After enjoying the amenities, shoppers can score jewels from Pandora, beauty products from Lush, or clothes and shoes from Old Navy — the shopping center has all bases covered.
Family fun and getting to Short Pump
Short Pump offers a well-rounded mix of indoor family fun that's easily accessible and suitable for people of different ages. From the charm of the Town Center to high-flying zip lines, families are rich with choices. Pair these with a meal or ice cream break, and you've got the recipe for a well-rounded outing.
Within the Town Center, there's a free play area for kids and even a clubhouse, complete with slides and nature-themed structures for kids to play on. These activities aren't just convenient to the mall, but perfect indoor plans to keep kids occupied if the weather isn't great. For more indoor fun and an adrenaline-fueled rush, Sky Zone has a location in Short Pump. The trampoline park is not only a child-friendly destination but also offers special birthday party packages. You can purchase a day pass for $40, which includes access to all the space has to offer. Kids can enjoy obstacle courses, swings, and more. There's even a zip line with a foam bed where youngster can safely land.
Venturing to Short Pump is extremely convenient for those on the East Coast. Richmond International Airport is less than 30 miles away and you can even take an Amtrak from D.C.'s Union Station to Richmond and then explore the suburb that's overflowing with charm. You could seek accommodations in the capital, including a Richmond hotel with its own art gallery, but Short Pump has several major hotels (Hilton, Hyatt, etc.) directly in the area. After shopping and dining in Short Pump, it might be worth the car ride to explore Fredericksburg, another foodie and shopping gem situated between D.C. and Richmond.