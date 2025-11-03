Near Chicago Sits An Affordable Illinois Airbnb Offering Scenic Lake Views, A Cozy Atmosphere, And An Outdoor Fire Pit
In the old days, traveling to a new city or state involved booking hotel rooms, which limited where and how you could enjoy a destination. Now, with the rise of Airbnb rentals, it's never been easier to experience a location like a local. Even though Airbnbs are heavily restricted in some U.S. states, places like Illinois have an abundance of vacation rentals to make your next trip as engaging as possible.
In this case, we're looking at the small lakeside town of Round Lake Beach. This city is about 20 minutes west of Gurnee, Illinois, aka the ultimate family getaway with theme parks, shopping, and non-stop thrills. There, you can rent an entire house overlooking the water, with easy access to the shoreline. The Round Lake Getaway Retreat has been fully renovated, so the interior is posh and stylish, complete with modern decor, a brand-new shower, and even a massage chair (according to the pictures).
But the location and amenities are just the tip of the iceberg. A big part of what makes this Airbnb so desirable is that it has a 4.99-star average rating, at the time of writing, based on 169 reviews. Guests comment on how relaxing and peaceful the home is, as well as how helpful the hosts are with any questions or issues. Basically, if you want a serene vacation away from the big city, this spot is perfect, but you're still close enough to civilization to make it convenient.
Planning the perfect lakeside getaway to Round Lake Beach, Illinois
While you'll feel like you're in a remote cabin during your stay, the city of Round Lake Beach is just about 45 minutes north of America's most well-connected airport, Chicago O'Hare. Also, being so close to Gurnee means you can incorporate as many world-class attractions, restaurants, and shopping sprees as you can handle, and then retreat to your cozy lakeside home to unwind after a long, fun day.
In addition to the massage chair and modern appliances, this Airbnb comes with a fire pit and charcoal grill outside, so you can enjoy the scenery while making dinner. Plus, there's nothing quite like watching the sunset over the water, especially with roaring flames nearby. The home also has an on-site washer and dryer setup, so you can clean your clothes and not have to worry about laundry when you get back home.
At the time of this writing, this rental home requires a two-night stay, which costs $383, with all booking fees included. When looking at the reservation options, Saturdays are not available, so this rental might not work well for a quick weekend getaway, but it's perfect for a mid-week adventure.