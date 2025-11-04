This Quiet Community On California's 'Secret Coast' Has Sensational Beaches And Peaceful Places To Stay
California's Highway 1 makes for an incredible road trip with incredible cities and beaches, and many people take it between Los Angeles and San Francisco, passing through Big Sur, which rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for stunning ocean views. But for those in the know, if you continue north of San Francisco up towards Fort Bragg, you'll find delightful communities and picturesque yet rugged natural beauty, including some fantastic beaches, and all with fewer crowds.
That's why the stretch of coastal southern Mendocino County around Gualala, a cute California village with a fun arts scene, is known as the "secret coast," according to Visit Mendocino County. If you really want to take in all the area has to offer, look at spending a night (or two or three) at Anchor Bay. About 3 hours north of San Francisco, this seaside destination has great lodging options for all types of travelers as well as good access to beautiful beaches and fun adventures.
In the 1800s, this region was an important part of California's timber industry. The southerly facing beach and bay are tucked away from some of the harshest winds, so boats would anchor in what was called Fish Rock at the time for protection, and timber was loaded from the cliffs here to be shipped down to San Francisco. Anchor Bay was first the name of a turn-of-the-century store on the cliff above the beach, and now the campground and the surrounding area bear the name. Its location and protected nature now make it the ideal coastal getaway; Anchor Bay can be sunny when it's foggy just five miles north or south.
Hitting the beach while at Anchor Bay, California
Without the bustle of moving timber like in days gone by, the half-mile-long Anchor Bay Beach is typically uncrowded and quiet. One thing to note is that this white sand beach, sometimes called Fish Rock Beach and sometimes Anchor Bay Beach, is seasonal. Winter waves wash away the sand, uncovering the beach's underlying rocks and pebbles, but the sand gets built back up each summer. It's a fantastic place for scuba diving and fishing, particularly near the aptly named Fish Rocks, less than a mile offshore. Depending on the season, there may be a lagoon on the beach, which can be a particularly fun place for kids to play.
West of Anchor Bay Beach is Chicken Cove Beach, so named because the waves here are smaller. That makes it an easier place to launch a sea kayak or boat, and it's also a lovely beach to explore. Anchor Bay Beach is private and charges a day-use fee for parking and launching from Anchor Bay Beach. The closest public beach is Cooks Beach, about 2 miles south. This locally loved sandy beach in a rock-walled cove has a seasonal stream, and it was a hot spot for smugglers during Prohibition.
You can camp at Anchor Bay Beach; it has 28 sites that are open for both RV and tent camping. Twenty-three of the sites are near the beach, while five are further back in the redwoods. From both the campground and the beach, and basically anywhere in Anchor Bay with a good view of the ocean, you have a chance to see gray whales as they migrate along the coast; spring is the best time of year to spot them.
Stay at a place with personality
If you're not into camping, there are still some fantastic options, and you won't find any chain hotels up here. If you're into agritourism and want a family-friendly spot with plenty of historic charm, book a stay at Mar Vista Farm + Cottages. It has 11 small cottages, each with a full kitchen, and is spread over 9 acres. The cute yellow homes date back to the 1930s, when they were built as accommodations for fishermen. There's a large organic garden where you can pick whatever you'd like to enjoy while you're there, and with the relatively temperate climate, there's something growing year-round. The chickens on the property provide eggs, and each day, guests can go to "chicken chat," where they can learn more about the flock. There are also resident goats and bunnies you can meet. Guests also get private beach access.
If you're a wine lover and a fan of quirky, boutique destinations that are more adult-oriented, check into Rendezvous Mendocino. Guests with kids under 12 aren't encouraged, so it can make for a quiet, romantic retreat. Each of the six rooms is uniquely decorated, and they all have their own deck and fireplace. The rooms are set on a hillside surrounded by art and gardens, and there's a hot tub that you can reserve for a private soak. A stay here includes breakfast brought to your door; the biscuits are mouthwateringly good, and co-owner Diane Baccaro can take you on a private wine tour of the Anderson Valley, a hidden gem of California wine country, or bring the wine to you with private tastings on site.