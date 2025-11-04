This Quiet Community On California's 'Secret Coast' Has Sensational Beaches And Peaceful Places To Stay

California's Highway 1 makes for an incredible road trip with incredible cities and beaches, and many people take it between Los Angeles and San Francisco, passing through Big Sur, which rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for stunning ocean views. But for those in the know, if you continue north of San Francisco up towards Fort Bragg, you'll find delightful communities and picturesque yet rugged natural beauty, including some fantastic beaches, and all with fewer crowds.

That's why the stretch of coastal southern Mendocino County around Gualala, a cute California village with a fun arts scene, is known as the "secret coast," according to Visit Mendocino County. If you really want to take in all the area has to offer, look at spending a night (or two or three) at Anchor Bay. About 3 hours north of San Francisco, this seaside destination has great lodging options for all types of travelers as well as good access to beautiful beaches and fun adventures.

In the 1800s, this region was an important part of California's timber industry. The southerly facing beach and bay are tucked away from some of the harshest winds, so boats would anchor in what was called Fish Rock at the time for protection, and timber was loaded from the cliffs here to be shipped down to San Francisco. Anchor Bay was first the name of a turn-of-the-century store on the cliff above the beach, and now the campground and the surrounding area bear the name. Its location and protected nature now make it the ideal coastal getaway; Anchor Bay can be sunny when it's foggy just five miles north or south.