The Dirtiest State Parks In America, According To Travelers

There are over 10,000 state parks in the United States, and, as you might expect, there's a lot of variety within this group. Some state parks are major tourist attractions, welcoming over one million visitors every year. For example, New York's waterfall-filled Watkins Glen State Park has been described as "like the Grand Canyon, but easier." Wisconsin's Devil's Lake State Park draws millions with its dreamy camping spots, shimmering lake, and scenic bluffs, and Oregon's Silver Falls State Park boasts the most majestic waterfalls in the state.

However, not all travelers visiting a state park have a great experience. In fact, some go to social media afterwards (or even while they're still there) to complain about dirty campsites, clogged toilets, broken bottles, and even dirty diapers buried in the sand on beaches. The lack of cleanliness can often be blamed on underfunding, with states including Wisconsin, Virginia, Oklahoma, and California reporting a significant backlog of maintenance issues in recent years, due to lack of funds. Here are five of the dirtiest state parks in America, based on traveler reviews.