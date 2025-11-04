America's Top 2 Cities With The Worst Drivers In The Country Are Both In Tennessee

Various American states have reputations for bad drivers, from the "chaotic" roads of Rhode Island to the distracted driving common in North Dakota. A 2025 study from ConsumerAffairs analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to find the cities where the most traffic fatalities occur per 100,000 residents. The report found that the two cities with the highest proportion of traffic fatalities are both in Tennessee: Memphis and Knoxville.

According to the data, Memphis had the highest rate of traffic fatalities for a third year in a row. In 2024, there were 38.79 deaths per 100,00 residents — more than three times the national rate. The city also had the highest rates of fatal crashes involving "bad driving" and alcohol-related traffic fatalities. Additionally, a different 2025 study from the same publication found that Memphis is the second-worst city in the country in terms of pedestrian fatalities, following Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On the other hand, Knoxville had the second-highest rate of traffic fatalities in 2025 after ranking as the 25th worst in 2024 and the 12th worst in 2023. Other cities ranked in the top 10 for traffic fatalities in 2025 included Waterbury, Connecticut; Aurora, Colorado; Tucson, Arizona; Kansas City, Missouri; San Bernardino, California; Billings, Montana; Miami Gardens, Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina.