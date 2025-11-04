Yosemite National Park's 'Riviera Of The Sierra' Is A Best-Kept Secret Beachy Lake Haven
There's more to California's beloved Yosemite National Park than the iconic Half Dome. This park and its incredible natural landscape can get pretty crowded, sometimes with hours-long waits at the entrances. So if you want to lose the crowds once you're inside, skip Yosemite's wildly popular park trails and head into the wilderness.
There are plenty of impressive natural landscapes to explore in the park's backcountry, but one of the most beautiful spots is Benson Lake. To reach it, however, you'll need to embark on an epic journey into Yosemite's wild country. Amidst towering granite peaks, Benson Lake, named for Yosemite's early 20th-century assistant superintendent Major Harry Coupland Benson, is a gorgeous rippling blue oasis cut out from the harsh landscape. It is sometimes called the "Riviera of the Sierra" because of its remarkably large sandy beach, which is perfect for sitting down and taking in the impressive view of the mountains around you.
For many, the idea of spending days on the trail, far from the comforts of home, won't be worth it. Plus, you'll have to first navigate windy mountain passes and craggy terrain before you get to see the sparkling reflections in the surface of Benson Lake. Less ambitious travelers might take on one of Yosemite's easy hiking trails that lead to lake and mountain views. These will have you back to the trailhead in just a couple of hours. However, for the super adventurous backpackers, it's the expedition to reach Benson Lake that makes it so worthwhile. So pack your pillows and water bottles, as this multi-day expedition is not for the faint of heart.
Backpacking the epic Benson Lake Loop
There are many factors to consider when you embark on a journey along the iconic Pacific Crest Trail. Many are tempted by the idea of exploring the wilderness with only their own survival skills at hand, but can't afford to take five months off from work and spend more than $10,000 on gear, supplies, and places to stay other than the woods, much less spend that amount of time being out of touch with their loved ones.
However, there is a way to tackle this famous trail without sacrificing thousands of dollars and months of your time. The Benson Lake Loop is a perfect compromise. Depending on which route you take, about a third of this incredible backpacking route is actually along the Pacific Crest Trail. This loop is close to 50 miles through the mountains and leads higher and higher as you go deeper and deeper into the wilderness. While Benson Lake might be the most exciting destination for many adventurers, there are many other beautiful alpine lakes to discover along the trail, including the vibrant blue-green Robinson Lakes and Crown Lake. Benson Lake is located around the middle of the route, and is a great halfway stopping point. Be sure to take your celebratory photos on the sparkling bankside.
Along the way, you'll be rewarded for your effort with views of Yosemite's granite mountains rising up over the pines. Walk through marshes and meadows, listen to the rushing of woodland creeks, and conquer the challenging switchbacks before reaching Benson Lake, typically on the second or third day of your journey. There, you can set up a beach campsite and spend the night on the sand before hitting the trail again. Expect to spend five or six days backpacking here.
Staying safe while hiking Yosemite's backcountry
For experienced backpackers who are up for a difficult journey through the wilder parts of Yosemite National Park, a trip to Benson Lake can be the ideal adventure. However, there are some factors that you will need to take into account to ensure your safety. For example, some paperwork will need to be completed before you're even in Yosemite. If you're planning to stay the night on the trail or near Benson Lake (which you will have to do, considering how far from civilization it is), you will need to secure a wilderness permit from the National Park Service.
When you pack, plan for all weather conditions, including floods, snowstorms, and lightning. You should check the weather forecast in advance, but also remember that the weather can be unpredictable in the mountains, and unexpected changes that you haven't prepared for can be dangerous, or even deadly. Don't let a hailstorm or a cold snap take you by surprise. Keep in mind that you will likely have no cell reception at all near Benson Lake, so it's absolutely vital to be prepared and let others, including a park ranger, know where you will be and when to expect you back. This is even more important if you plan to hike solo.
As pristine as Benson Lake looks, remember not to drink the water, or any other water you find along the trail, without boiling or treating it first. That includes snowmelt. Some people like to take a dip in Benson Lake to celebrate their arrival, but remember that you will be miles and miles away from the nearest lifeguard, so proceed with caution. You may also see bears along this route, so make sure to bring a bear canister to keep your supplies from attracting them to your campsite.