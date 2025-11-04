Yosemite National Park's 'Riviera Of The Sierra' Is A Best-Kept Secret Beachy Lake Haven

There's more to California's beloved Yosemite National Park than the iconic Half Dome. This park and its incredible natural landscape can get pretty crowded, sometimes with hours-long waits at the entrances. So if you want to lose the crowds once you're inside, skip Yosemite's wildly popular park trails and head into the wilderness.

There are plenty of impressive natural landscapes to explore in the park's backcountry, but one of the most beautiful spots is Benson Lake. To reach it, however, you'll need to embark on an epic journey into Yosemite's wild country. Amidst towering granite peaks, Benson Lake, named for Yosemite's early 20th-century assistant superintendent Major Harry Coupland Benson, is a gorgeous rippling blue oasis cut out from the harsh landscape. It is sometimes called the "Riviera of the Sierra" because of its remarkably large sandy beach, which is perfect for sitting down and taking in the impressive view of the mountains around you.

For many, the idea of spending days on the trail, far from the comforts of home, won't be worth it. Plus, you'll have to first navigate windy mountain passes and craggy terrain before you get to see the sparkling reflections in the surface of Benson Lake. Less ambitious travelers might take on one of Yosemite's easy hiking trails that lead to lake and mountain views. These will have you back to the trailhead in just a couple of hours. However, for the super adventurous backpackers, it's the expedition to reach Benson Lake that makes it so worthwhile. So pack your pillows and water bottles, as this multi-day expedition is not for the faint of heart.