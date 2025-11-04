Utah's Largest Resort Opens With 447 Rooms, Seven Restaurants, And A Massive Spa In The Red Rocks
With nearly five million visitors in 2024, Utah's Zion National Park is now the second most-visited national park in the country, according to Smithsonian Magazine. "Awe-inspiring," "magnificent," and "otherworldly" are common adjectives for this natural wonder that never ceases to inspire and amaze travelers from all corners of the globe. Despite a reputation as one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America, nature lovers of all levels will find activities and adventures suitable to their taste. For those who want to admire nature in luxury, Black Desert Resort, Utah's largest resort to date, is a standout: It boasts 447 rooms, seven restaurants, and a massive, 15,000-square-foot spa. The resort has already been honored with a AAA Four-Diamond designation.
Situated in Ivins — just 8 miles from southern Utah's largest city of St. George – Black Desert Resort spans 600 acres of unspoiled natural beauty and provides easy access to explore the magnificence of the Greater Zion region. If you plan to fly in, St. George Municipal Airport is the closest air hub at 23 miles, though commercial flight options are limited. At 132 miles southwest, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas offers convenient and frequent connections from all over the country and the world — and is slated to welcome a clandestine and stylish new American Express lounge in 2026. If you plan to drive from Las Vegas, the route along I-15 is a scenic road trip with unparalleled landscapes.
The rooms at Black Desert Resort
The 447 rooms and suites at Black Desert Resort are divided into five distinct collections, allowing guests an unprecedented freedom of choice for how they wish to spend their vacation, conference, or family gathering. The Hotel Collection offers sleek and minimalist decor with all the comforts you expect from a luxury resort, while the Resort Collection offers stylish suites equipped with kitchenettes and sofa beds, as well as design elements that enhance comfort and convenience.
For those seeking to rejuvenate from the inside out, the Plume Wellness Collection was created in conjunction with the hotel's Plume Spa & Wellness Center. Crafted from nature and designed to promote serenity and balance, each room is outfitted with cutting-edge wellness technology for an exceptional, health-focused experience. Some of the enhanced features include CBD-infused pillows, infrared therapy blankets, a Hypervolt massage gun, aromatherapy mists, and yoga tools, along with unlimited access to the spa's amenities and lounges.
Designed for extended stays or multi-generational groups, the Terrace Collection suites feature all the comforts of home with full kitchens, airy living rooms, and oversized outdoor terraces. Though not yet open as of this writing, The Cove is especially designed for encouraging connection and closeness. These villa-style residences feature kitchens, generous living rooms, and a bedroom with bunk beds. The Cove will be a haven of privacy and luxury for families who cherish shared moments while enjoying a wealth of activities. Regardless of collection, all resort guests receive a welcome beverage, complimentary golf cart transportation, access to the putting and driving range, use of the outdoor infinity pool with shaded loungers and cabanas, and a Malouf pillow menu.
A world of dining, wellness, and activities
Black Desert Resort houses seven distinct dining and lounge options that range from prime-aged beef and fresh-from-the-farm produce to a sports bar with Trackman golf simulators — every mood and palate is satisfied and created by talented chefs with premium ingredients. The atmosphere highlights the resort's ethos of sustainability and its commitment to preparing the finest cuisine rooted in diverse cultures, whether you're dining on Southwest specialties under the stars, barbecued brisket beside a fire pit, or sipping finely crafted cocktails set against desert flora and fauna.
Forged among the majesty of painted hills and black lava rocks, the 18-hole, 7,500-yard Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course hosts both PGA and LPGA tournaments. For the novice or those looking to improve their skills, the Golf Academy offers private and group clinics in a relaxed environment with expert instruction. There's a driving range and an illuminated putting green with hot tubs and fire pits, so you can spend an entire day playing and relaxing, surrounded by Zion's surreal natural beauty.
The mythical surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for a sublime self-care journey at Plume Spa & Wellness Center, where ancient practices fuse with modern techniques. It's equipped with 13 treatment rooms, a spa garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a menu of spa services that includes a selection of Signature Journeys for those serious about achieving harmony and rejuvenation. The Longevity Lounge is an innovative, immersive space where specialty wellness services are available as stand-alone treatments or add-ons to facial or massage services. Guests can choose from beneficial therapies such as the Salt Inhalation Boost, Dry Cryo Float, or a hyperbaric chamber session to heal, energize, and enjoy an overall sense of well-being.