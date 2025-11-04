Utah's Largest Resort Opens With 447 Rooms, Seven Restaurants, And A Massive Spa In The Red Rocks

With nearly five million visitors in 2024, Utah's Zion National Park is now the second most-visited national park in the country, according to Smithsonian Magazine. "Awe-inspiring," "magnificent," and "otherworldly" are common adjectives for this natural wonder that never ceases to inspire and amaze travelers from all corners of the globe. Despite a reputation as one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America, nature lovers of all levels will find activities and adventures suitable to their taste. For those who want to admire nature in luxury, Black Desert Resort, Utah's largest resort to date, is a standout: It boasts 447 rooms, seven restaurants, and a massive, 15,000-square-foot spa. The resort has already been honored with a AAA Four-Diamond designation.

Situated in Ivins — just 8 miles from southern Utah's largest city of St. George – Black Desert Resort spans 600 acres of unspoiled natural beauty and provides easy access to explore the magnificence of the Greater Zion region. If you plan to fly in, St. George Municipal Airport is the closest air hub at 23 miles, though commercial flight options are limited. At 132 miles southwest, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas offers convenient and frequent connections from all over the country and the world — and is slated to welcome a clandestine and stylish new American Express lounge in 2026. If you plan to drive from Las Vegas, the route along I-15 is a scenic road trip with unparalleled landscapes.