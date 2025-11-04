Utah's Gateway To Park City And America's Largest Ski Resort Has Year-Round Fun And High-End Hotels

Visiting Park City, Utah is a bit like taking a trip to the Alps. And it's a must-visit destination if you're a skier or a snowboarder since Park City Mountain is the largest ski resort in the U.S., with 7,300 acres open as a veritable mountain playground. If you're flying into Salt Lake City International Airport, one of America's best airports, the first base area you'll come to for this legendary mountain is Canyons Village. It takes just about 35 minutes to get there from the airport (depending on traffic and road conditions), and it's about 15 minutes to get from Canyons Village to downtown Park City. Not only can you get up onto the mountain from Canyons Village, you can enjoy some incredible activities, no matter the season, and sleep in the utmost comfort and style.

There's a new lift going in at Canyons Village. The Sunrise Gondola with its 10-person cars replaced the Sunrise Chairlift, and it will help get more people on the mountain with less potential for lengthy wait times, starting with the 2025 season.

This new gondola is right next to Pendry Park City; ski-in, ski-out access doesn't get much better. The luxury resort opened in 2022, and it has 175 rooms, suites, and residences, with options ranging from traditional hotel rooms up to four-bedroom residences. The suites and residences all have kitchen facilities, and some have bunk beds in a bedroom, perfect if you're traveling with family. It's also got a rooftop pool and hot tub where you can take in views of the Wasatch Mountains, and you can order a drink or snacks at the Pool House Bar. If a soak in the hot tub isn't enough relaxation, there's also a range of treatments you can get at Spa Pendry.