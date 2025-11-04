Utah's Gateway To Park City And America's Largest Ski Resort Has Year-Round Fun And High-End Hotels
Visiting Park City, Utah is a bit like taking a trip to the Alps. And it's a must-visit destination if you're a skier or a snowboarder since Park City Mountain is the largest ski resort in the U.S., with 7,300 acres open as a veritable mountain playground. If you're flying into Salt Lake City International Airport, one of America's best airports, the first base area you'll come to for this legendary mountain is Canyons Village. It takes just about 35 minutes to get there from the airport (depending on traffic and road conditions), and it's about 15 minutes to get from Canyons Village to downtown Park City. Not only can you get up onto the mountain from Canyons Village, you can enjoy some incredible activities, no matter the season, and sleep in the utmost comfort and style.
There's a new lift going in at Canyons Village. The Sunrise Gondola with its 10-person cars replaced the Sunrise Chairlift, and it will help get more people on the mountain with less potential for lengthy wait times, starting with the 2025 season.
This new gondola is right next to Pendry Park City; ski-in, ski-out access doesn't get much better. The luxury resort opened in 2022, and it has 175 rooms, suites, and residences, with options ranging from traditional hotel rooms up to four-bedroom residences. The suites and residences all have kitchen facilities, and some have bunk beds in a bedroom, perfect if you're traveling with family. It's also got a rooftop pool and hot tub where you can take in views of the Wasatch Mountains, and you can order a drink or snacks at the Pool House Bar. If a soak in the hot tub isn't enough relaxation, there's also a range of treatments you can get at Spa Pendry.
More Canyons Village hotels and winter fun
While Pendry Park City may be one of the newest hotels in Canyons Village and Park City, it's not the only hotel in town. If you're looking for the top of the line in luxury (and price), there's a Waldorf Astoria, complete with pool, hot tubs, and a spa. Grand Summit, a RockResort is another ski-in, ski-out hotel with a pool and spa, and for summertime fun, it's right next to the 18-hole Canyons Golf course.
When it comes to Canyons Village winter activities, skiing and snowboarding are the focus, though there are also activities like sleigh rides and snowmobiling. Thanks to the impressive collection of lifts and connecting trails, you could actually ski the entirety of Park City Mountain from Canyons Village. The Canyons Village side has more intermediate and advanced options with fewer beginner runs, so if you're learning to ski or snowboard, Canyons Village might not be the ideal base.
But no matter what level skier you are, the après scene in Canyons Village is fantastic. For new or non-skiers, après is short for après ski, which means "after ski" in French, and it's all about food, drinks, and fun after a day on the mountain. The Umbrella Bar in the heart of Canyons Village is a popular spot with an outdoor deck and a big fire pit, and it serves burgers, wings, chili, and beer. It's also kid friendly. Starting in December, the rooftop Pool House Bar at Pendry Park City has a live DJ on weekends for après. And downstairs in Après Pendry, an aptly named lounge/bar, where you'll find live music on most winter weekends. Drafts Burger Bar is another good option that's known for its milkshakes, beer selection, and, of course, burgers.
Summer time in Canyons Village, Utah
Park City is also popular in the summer, and that includes Canyons Village. Each year for the Fourth of July, Canyons Village hosts Forum Fest. It's a free festival featuring live music, along with good food and drinks. There's also an outdoor concert series at the The Amphitheatre at Canyons Village, and there's free live music throughout the season.
Winter isn't the only time you can be active during your Canyons Village vacation. The area has great hiking and mountain biking trails. Mountain bikers on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain have options ranging from beginner to advanced, and from mid June through early September, you can take your bike up the Red Pine Gondola to ride down the mountain. And there are bikes available to rent if you're not traveling with yours. There are also a number of hiking trails open during the summer. Families will love the leisurely 0.75-mile Nature Trail Loop that takes you into the forest. On the other end of the intensity spectrum is the hike along the Tombstone Trail and Fantasy Ridge. The 6-mile loop starts at the top of the Red Pine Gondola, and you'll cross a knife's edge ridge on your way to the top of the 9,990-foot-tall Desolation Peak. Ropes are installed along the spiciest steep sections.
No matter the season, you need to keep in mind that Canyons Village is at 6,900 feet, and the mountains at the resort go up to around 10,000 feet. This altitude is enough to impact your body and mind, especially if you're coming from sea level. Take it easy, drink lots of water, and wear sunscreen to help stay comfortable and happy during your Canyons Village getaway.