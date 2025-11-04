The Country With Europe's Most High-Speed Rail Lines Is Also The Best Place To Live In 2025

There was a time when a train-loving backpacker's best bet for getting around Western Europe was by investing in an Interrail pass, which (all due respect to Interrail) was a huge amount of admin. You had to pre-select your countries and pre-book the fast trains. As adventurous as it felt to travel by train, it was a restrictive system to use. Jump 10 years ahead, and European rail travel is completely different. And one European country in particular is racing ahead of its neighbors. It's easier and faster to travel around Spain by rail than ever before, and the country has topped Europe's high-speed rail rankings with over 3,460 miles of high-speed tracks.

Spanish rail service Renfe has upped its game, launching high-speed lines from its sister company AVE — Alta Velocidad Española. AVE has managed to shave time off classic routes, rocketing between major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville at speeds of 193 miles an hour. To add some healthy competition to the mix, high-speed operators Avant, Alvia, and the low-cost Avlo run on many of these routes as well. New train companies Iryo and Ouigo have also added affordable high-speed routes, ensuring there's a streamlined route to take you to just about every corner of the country in a few hours.

Collaboration between Renfe and French rail service TGV has also made Spain extremely accessible from France thanks to the Barcelona-Perpignan line. Now, high-speed carriages whizz through a tunnel under the Pyrenees, linking Spain to France in less than an hour and a half and costing around $30 when booked in advance. All of this adds to sunny Spain's appeal as one of the best places to live and retire abroad.