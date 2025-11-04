The Lesser-Known Airline That Could Save Tons Of Money On Tickets From Los Angeles To Tokyo
From the iconic Shibuya Crossing to revered shrines and markets serving some of the best traditional Japanese eats, Tokyo offers a blend of natural beauty and culture that continues to attract travelers from around the world. If you are flying from Los Angeles to Tokyo, one airline is making that long journey more affordable than ever. ZIPAIR Tokyo connects Japan's capital to seven international destinations, including Los Angeles. With one-way fares starting around $260, ZIPAIR is undercutting most full-service airlines by hundreds of dollars. For budget-conscious travelers who are willing to skip a few luxuries, this is one of the most affordable nonstop ways to reach Tokyo today.
ZIPAIR Tokyo was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of Japan Airlines and began passenger operations in 2020. Headquartered at Narita International Airport, it is "Japan's first medium to long-haul low cost carrier." The airline's stated mission is to make international travel affordable without compromising on safety or passengers' experience.
ZIPAIR offers long-haul comfort and safety at low prices
ZIPAIR operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Unlike many budget airlines, it doesn't cram extra seats into its planes or reduce legroom drastically. The economy cabin maintains a 3x3x3 layout. Even its lie-flat business-class seats are spacious, with 20 inches between armrests and 42 inches of pitch.
You might be wondering how ZIPAIR manages to offer a taste of luxury without the hefty price tag. That's because the base fare only covers the essentials: the nonstop flight to Tokyo, an assigned seat, free Wi-Fi, and two small carry-on bags that weigh up to 15 pounds combined. Everything beyond the basics comes with an additional fee. This means that you'll have to pay extra for seat selection, meals, checked luggage, and amenities like blankets, earplugs, and slippers. While these fees can add up, you can save money by bundling your purchases.
ZIPAIR offers two bundle packages for flights to Tokyo. The Value option consists of a checked bag, seat selection, and a meal. This deal can save you 20% compared with buying each item separately. The second option is Premium, which includes seat selection, carry-on luggage, a checked bag, a meal, and an amenity kit. This option provides about 30% in savings.
How to book ZIPAIR from Los Angeles to Tokyo
Before booking, make sure to compare the total cost, including the fare and add-ons, so that you know exactly what you are paying for. You can search for one-way or round-trip flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo's Narita International Airport, one of the most luxurious airports in the world, on ZIPAIR's website or through Google Flights. It's a good idea to compare those prices with full-service carriers like Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, or Delta. Once you know what they charge for the same dates, add up the extras you would need on ZIPAIR to see if the savings still make sense.
Additionally, booking early can help, considering fares often rise as seats fill up. If you usually collect frequent-flyer miles or enjoy lounge access, consider whether it is worth missing out on those perks. For some budget-minded travelers, the trade-off is worth it because ZIPAIR unlocks Tokyo without breaking the bank.