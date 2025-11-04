The Lesser-Known Airline That Could Save Tons Of Money On Tickets From Los Angeles To Tokyo

ZIPAIR operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Unlike many budget airlines, it doesn't cram extra seats into its planes or reduce legroom drastically. The economy cabin maintains a 3x3x3 layout. Even its lie-flat business-class seats are spacious, with 20 inches between armrests and 42 inches of pitch.

You might be wondering how ZIPAIR manages to offer a taste of luxury without the hefty price tag. That's because the base fare only covers the essentials: the nonstop flight to Tokyo, an assigned seat, free Wi-Fi, and two small carry-on bags that weigh up to 15 pounds combined. Everything beyond the basics comes with an additional fee. This means that you'll have to pay extra for seat selection, meals, checked luggage, and amenities like blankets, earplugs, and slippers. While these fees can add up, you can save money by bundling your purchases.

ZIPAIR offers two bundle packages for flights to Tokyo. The Value option consists of a checked bag, seat selection, and a meal. This deal can save you 20% compared with buying each item separately. The second option is Premium, which includes seat selection, carry-on luggage, a checked bag, a meal, and an amenity kit. This option provides about 30% in savings.