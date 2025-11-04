Michigan's Former Ski Hill Is Now A Year-Round Playground With One Of The State's Most Stunning Views

Michigan is home to many unique attractions, from Hell, Michigan, known for its devilish name, to the "Keweenaw vortex," the Upper Peninsula's own "Area 51." In Northern Michigan's Boyne City, a former ski hill has been transformed into a recreation area with one of the state's most stunning views.

As Michigan news site MLive recounts, the land that is now Avalanche Preserve Recreation Area was designed as a park for winter sports in 1948, featuring a steep ski hill as well as more gentle slopes. After changing hands several times, it was purchased by Everett Kircher, who also founded the nearby Boyne Mountain ski resort. In 1977, Kircher deeded the land to the city's Nature Conservancy with one big condition: No downhill skiing allowed (after all, that would make it a competitor with Boyne Mountain ski resort).

With a population of under 4,000 people, Boyne City is an underrated city with an award-winning Main Street and friendly lakeside charm. Avalanche Preserve Recreation Area is part of what makes it so unique.