Maryland's Charming Town With Endless Outdoor Recreation Is Just An Hour From D.C.
If you love coastal living and spending time out on the water, Maryland's little town of Grasonville, across from Kent Island, should be on your must-visit list. Grasonville is lined by the Chester River and Chesapeake Bay's Prospect Bay, just an hour's drive from Washington D.C. While Grasonville isn't a bustling city or a beach resort town, it's a quieter stretch where trails, shoreline, and marshland fill the gaps between its neighborhoods.
Nature lovers won't want to miss the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center. The preserve covers more than 500 acres of forests, wetlands, and open water, and the Lake Knapp loop trail gives you an easy way to see all of it. It'll take you just about 30 minutes to circle the lake, connecting with other nature trails throughout the preserve, including one that leads to a beach. In summer, you can rent a kayak and paddle through narrow marsh channels that eventually open to the Bay itself.
Getting to Grasonville is easy enough — the town is just off U.S. Route 50, about 7 miles past the Bay Bridge across Kent Island. For visitors flying in, the Baltimore/Washington International Airport is your best bet. If you're coming from D.C., you could check out smaller, underrated airports that are affordable alternatives to Washington Dulles. Visiting during spring and fall offers excellent weather without over-crowded beaches, as the state's busiest time of year for tourism is between July and August. And while Grasonville itself won't be as jam-packed as tourist hotspots like Ocean City (Maryland's resort destination with great beaches and entertainment), you may still run into higher prices for accommodations and traffic on the Bay Bridge during the high season.
Exploring Grasonville's nature
Getting out on the water gives you the freedom to explore nature while enjoying the peace and quiet. The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and kayak and paddleboard rentals cost $20 a day. Guided tours are available for newbies who'd like a little more instruction. If you plan to walk the center's marsh trails, wear sturdy shoes and bring bug spray, especially in warmer months — mosquitoes and marsh flies can be relentless in humid weather. The payoff, though, is worth it. You'll see a variety of gorgeous natural spaces (like marshes restored with living shorelines), spot diverse wildlife, and have plenty of stunning photo ops.
After exploring the nature reserves, walk or bike over to Kent Narrows and beyond via the Cross Island Trail. The route starts at Grasonville's Long Point Park, traveling west across Kent Island for a little over 9 miles. There are both walking and biking lanes, and the trail also leads to Terrapin Nature Park, offering more nature trails, a beach, and great views of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys in the wetland areas along the way.
In the nearby Chester (about 5 miles west of Grasonville), Ferry Point Park offers 41 acres of wetlands and uplands brimming with wildlife and boardwalk trails to explore. It's also home to the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, where you can get panoramic views of the region from its observation towers. Plus, with farmers' markets, local shows, and wine or beer tastings in the area, Grasonville is a solid stop to enjoy all the perks of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Planning your visit to Grasonville, Maryland
You won't fall short of places to stay around Grasonville, with standard hotels as well as waterfront options, clustered mainly in the neighboring Kent Narrows, like the Hilton Garden Inn Kent Island Marina. For an even more intimate experience, live like a local in an Airbnb or waterfront guesthouse — many are scattered along the Bay Bridge route from Grasonville through Kent Narrows. Rates can vary, so visitors will be able to find everything from budget rooms and entire home rentals to swanky suites with perks in the area's larger hotels.
Don't skip Grasonville on your quest for fresh seafood right out of the Bay, either. One must-visit spot is Harris Crab House, which features outstanding fresh catches from local anglers in Kent Narrows. This family-run gem has been open since 1947 and is well-known for its oysters, steamed crabs, and daily specials. The Fisherman's Inn and Fisherman's Crab Deck are other local faves for fresh catches. After all that walking and exploring, why wouldn't you treat yourself to a delicious — and super fresh — seafood feast?
Evenings are the perfect time to slow down and watch the sunset over the water. Grab some dinner from Hunter's Seafood and Market in town and bring it down to the docks to take in the postcard-worthy views. Nothing beats kicking back on the coast and enjoying the steady sound of frogs and shorebirds, all while soaking in the quiet vibes of a charming town on Maryland's Eastern Shore that most people drive right through. Continue exploring the area by taking a drive through cute towns and historic sites on the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway.