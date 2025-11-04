Maryland's Charming Town With Endless Outdoor Recreation Is Just An Hour From D.C.

If you love coastal living and spending time out on the water, Maryland's little town of Grasonville, across from Kent Island, should be on your must-visit list. Grasonville is lined by the Chester River and Chesapeake Bay's Prospect Bay, just an hour's drive from Washington D.C. While Grasonville isn't a bustling city or a beach resort town, it's a quieter stretch where trails, shoreline, and marshland fill the gaps between its neighborhoods.

Nature lovers won't want to miss the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center. The preserve covers more than 500 acres of forests, wetlands, and open water, and the Lake Knapp loop trail gives you an easy way to see all of it. It'll take you just about 30 minutes to circle the lake, connecting with other nature trails throughout the preserve, including one that leads to a beach. In summer, you can rent a kayak and paddle through narrow marsh channels that eventually open to the Bay itself.

Getting to Grasonville is easy enough — the town is just off U.S. Route 50, about 7 miles past the Bay Bridge across Kent Island. For visitors flying in, the Baltimore/Washington International Airport is your best bet. If you're coming from D.C., you could check out smaller, underrated airports that are affordable alternatives to Washington Dulles. Visiting during spring and fall offers excellent weather without over-crowded beaches, as the state's busiest time of year for tourism is between July and August. And while Grasonville itself won't be as jam-packed as tourist hotspots like Ocean City (Maryland's resort destination with great beaches and entertainment), you may still run into higher prices for accommodations and traffic on the Bay Bridge during the high season.